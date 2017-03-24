Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 24, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee option to a previously awarded contract (N00178-15-C-2016) to continue to provide design agent and technical engineering services in support of the AN/USQ-82(V) Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplex Systems (GEDMS) program. GEDMS is a shipboard network used for DDG 51 class destroyers. The GEDMS network transfers inputs and/or outputs for the machinery control systems, damage control system, steering control system, AEGIS combat system, navigation displays and interior communications alarms and indicators. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (91 percent); and the governments of Australia (3 percent); Korea (3 percent); and Japan (3 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (72 percent); Arlington, Virginia (11 percent); Bath, Maine (9 percent); Pascagoula, Mississippi (3 percent); Georgetown, District of Columbia (3 percent); Richardson, Texas (1 percent); and Fairfax, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); FMS; fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2013-2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,999,256 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00011 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-5501) for the procurement of additional AN/ARC-210 radios and ancillary equipment for various domestic and foreign military sales aircrafts. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2018. Contract funds will not be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order (0006) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This order is for the upgrade of the APG-79 radar for the Navy and the government of Australia in support of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (85 percent); Forest, Mississippi (14 percent); and Andover, Massachusetts (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $17,891,347 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($11,051,347; 61.8 percent) and the government of Australia ($6,840,000; 38.2 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.