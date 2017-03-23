Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

Left: Dorvay Dante Bell, 36, of Waldorf. Right: Paul Harley, 35, of Port Tobacco. Booking photos via CCSO.

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(March 23, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.OFFICERS APPREHEND SUSPECT IN ATTEMPTED ROBBERY CASE: On March 22 at 1:21 p.m., officers responded to the Smallwood Village shopping center in Waldorf for the report of an attempted robbery. Investigation showed the suspect approached the victim as she was walking in the parking lot and attempted to grab her purse from her. The victim was able to pull away and run. Officers located the suspect,, and arrested him. He was charged with attempted robbery and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Officer R. Ondrish is investigating.MAN CHARGED WITH DUI AND POSSESSION OF DRUGS: On March 22 at 10:54 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Smith Drive in Indian Head for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located a running vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. Upon contact, officers immediately realized the driver was under the influence of drugs and or alcohol. Officers also found 7 grams of suspected powder cocaine, a scale, and small plastic baggies in the car. The driver,, resisted arrest but was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and possession of narcotics. Officer V. Pancotti is investigating.ARMED ROBBERY, CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On March 17 at 8:27 p.m., officers responded to the Subway sandwich shop at 2112 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. Investigation showed a lone male entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled. The suspect was dressed in all black with a ski mask, gloves, and a North Face backpack. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. C. Gregory at 301-609-6507. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.BURGLARY: Sometime between February 17–March 17, unknown suspect(s) broke into a house in the 7000 block of Evergreen Drive in Waldorf and stole electronics and other items. Officer D. Garrison is investigating.SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: On March 23 at 12:07 a.m., an unknown suspect discharged a blank round on the second floor hallway of a building at 3495 Promenade Place in Waldorf. Officers searched the area, but did not locate anyone. The motive is not known. Pfc. R. Herbert is investigating.CAB DRIVER ROBBED: On March 23 at 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf after a cab driver called to report he had been robbed. Investigation showed the driver went to the address to pick up a fare. When he arrived, a lone male suspect entered the car, displayed a handgun and demanded money and the victim's cell phone. The victim complied and the suspect fled. The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his early twenties, with a medium build, wearing blue jeans and a dark colored skull cap. Pfc. C. Curtis is investigating.