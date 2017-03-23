Two Newest So. Md. Lottery Winners Score Total of $60,000

Charles County resident wins $10,000 playing 50x The Cash



A $10,000 win on a Maryland Lottery scratch-off that happened on the last day of winter gave a Waldorf man two reasons to celebrate. Just the knowledge that the first day of spring was mere hours away gave many area residents cause to smile. Add the win on a 50x The Cash scratch-off to the day's events and the transportation worker was swinging into spring a happy man.



The 43-year-old said he often plays scratch-offs. His lucky day came after he stocked up on groceries at Weis Markets #278 located at 100 Drury Drive in La Plata. After loading his items into his car, the Charles County resident scratched the ticket revealing number matches all over! He won several prizes of $10, $100 and $1,000. As he totaled the amounts, his prize winnings grew until reaching the $10,000 mark.



The winner rushed home to share his exciting news with his wife and daughter. He said he plans to use the prize to pay bills, but will also take the family shopping. "I feel happy and very lucky," he said.



Upper Marlboro woman wins $50,000 on Magic Number Bingo game



"It's not my first time at the rodeo," a Prince George's County woman told Maryland Lottery officials as they ushered her into the Winner's Circle—the room at Lottery headquarters that every player hopes to visit.



The Upper Marlboro woman enjoyed a second visit to the Winner's Circle, thanks to a $50,000 top-prize win on a Magic Number Bingo scratch-off.



"We were here five years ago to claim a $250,000 prize," said the 72-year-old retired telephone company technician. "I've enjoyed playing ever since then, but I really never expected to win big again."



Grocery shopping put the twice-lucky player in the right place at the right time. "I always get a scratch ticket from the machine on my way out of the store," she said of her routine at Shoppers #2353 in Largo. "This time, I chose a bingo game—just spur of the moment."



That $5 instant ticket she scratched off later at home confused the lucky winner. "I knew I'd won and that it was a big prize, but I just wasn't sure." A trip to a nearby Lottery retailer cleared up the mystery of the $50,000 prize. "I told my husband when I got home," she said. "You should have seen his face."



Paying bills is the order of the day for the happy couple. Our winner also plans to keep scratching away at her favorite Lottery games in case another win is in her future. "It's fun, and now that I know that luck can happen twice, I'll hope for a third win," she said.



Her lucky Lottery retailer also wins! For selling a top-prize scratch-off in the game, the Shoppers store located at 806 Largo Center Drive in Largo will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.



The Magic Number Bingo game has three more $50,000 top prizes still available. Nine $10,000 winners remain unclaimed since the game's September 2016 debut along with thousands of other prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.