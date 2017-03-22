Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

April 11 Board of Appeals Meeting Canceled
The Charles County Board of Appeals meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 is canceled.
Board of Appeals meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, unless otherwise noted, in the Commissioners' meeting room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore St., La Plata). The next regular meeting of the Board of Appeals is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Ms. Carrol Everett, Clerk to the Board of Appeals, at 301-645-0540 or EverettC@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Spring Baby Bazaar Scheduled for April 22
Reservations for seller spaces now being accepted
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism will be hosting the spring Baby Bazaar on Saturday, April 22 at the Somers Community Center (300 Willow Lane, La Plata) from 9 a.m. to noon. Buy and sell pre-loved baby, toddler, and maternity items during the annual baby bazaar. Shop for all things baby and toddler-sized. Shoppers will be admitted at 9 a.m. Children are required to be supervised.
Interested in being a seller? Sell baby and toddler-themed items, out-grown toys, clothes, furniture, and gently-used maternity items. Setup is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Table availability is limited. For details about the baby bazaar or if interested in selling, call Somers Community Center at 301-932-6679.
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism provides a variety of activities. For a complete list of the spring recreational events and activities, please visit the spring edition of the GUIDE at www.CharlesCountyParks.com, or call 301-932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Shred Event Featuring Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops to be Held May 13
The Department of Public Works is hosting an environmental outreach event on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building parking lot (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata). Backyard composting and rain barrel workshops, as well as free document shredding are available. Advance registration for workshops is required.
Charles County Government and the University of Maryland Extension staff are offering one hour workshops for rain barrels and composting. The first rain barrel and compost bin workshops begin at 9:30 a.m.
Shred Event
• Free, secure, on-site shredding services available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Bring up to five boxes (per vehicle) of personal documents for shredding and recycling.
• Event is for Charles County residents only.
• For more information, call the Department of Public Works' Environmental Resources Division, 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
Rain Barrel Workshop
• Take home a rain barrel and learn proper in-home installation techniques, practical uses for rain barrels, and how to reduce the impact of runoff on local waterways.
• Become eligible for a stormwater remediation fee credit.
• Advance registration is required. Register at ter.ps/CCRBMay1317, or for more information, call Erica Hahn at 301-396-5237 or Jackie Takacs at 240-393-6508.
• Registration deadline is Monday, May 1.
Composting Workshop
• In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn the basics of home composting. Registrants can receive a free plastic GEOBIN or get instructions on making a wire bin at home.
• Registration is required. Register at www.compostworkshop.eventbrite.com.
• For more information, call Department of Public Works' Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3569 or Luke Gustafson at 301-934-5403.
• Registration deadline is Monday, May 8.
For registration forms and additional information, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Sponsorship Opportunities Available for IGNITE Charles County Business Resource Fair
Sponsorships deadline is March 24
The Economic Development Department, in partnership with College of Southern Maryland's Entrepreneur and Innovation Institute, is hosting the IGNITE Charles County Business Resource Fair on Friday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus (8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata) in the Center for Business and Industry building. The free event provides an opportunity for local business owners, entrepreneurs, and dreamers to learn about local, regional, state, and federal agencies and organizations that offer free- and low-cost services to support and assist business growth.
Two sponsorship packages are available for the business resource fair:
• Three $500 meal sponsorships are available—one each for breakfast, break, and lunch. Sponsors will receive signage at the event, their logo on the handout, verbal mention at the event, and social media mentions.
• Five IGNITE sponsorships are available for $1,000 each. IGNITE sponsors will be featured in professionally-produced, five-minute videos used to promote the event on Charles County Government Television, social media, and the Economic Development Department website at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com. Videos will also be played at the event. In the promotional video, you will have the opportunity to tell your story about what ignites your business.
The deadline to receive sponsorship advertising is Friday, March 24. Those interested in sponsorships should contact Michelle DeSoto at DeSotoM@MeetCharlesCounty.com or 301-885-1340. Additional information and updates will be posted at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/IGNITECharles. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Public Hearing on Bill #2017-01, Retail Sales Greater than 100,000 Sq. Ft., Rescheduled to March 28
Due to inclement weather, the March 14 Charles County Commissioners public hearing on proposed Bill #2017-01, Retail Sales Greater Than 100,000 Square Feet (Use 6.01.150), has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The hearing will be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata).
The proposed amendments to the Charles County Zoning Ordinance (2016 edition) will specifically amend Article III, §297-49 Word usage; definitions, Article IV, §297-63 Figure IV-1 Table of Permitted Uses, Article XIII, §297-212 Uses corresponding with Table of Permissible Uses, and several sections of Article XVII §297-277, 278, 284, and 285, regarding Transferable Development Rights. The amendments will revise the definition of and requirements for retail sales greater than 100,000 square feet (Use 6.01.150) within the Mixed-Use (MX) and Transit Oriented Development (TOD) zones, as well as modify certain requirements associated with transferable development rights.
For more information, contact Clerk to the Commissioners, Danielle Mitchell at 301-645-0550 or MitchelD@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258. For a list of public notices including upcoming public hearings, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/public-notices.
Board of Appeals Meetings Canceled for March 14 and March 28
The Charles County Board of Appeals meetings originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 and March 28 are canceled.
Board of Appeals meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, unless otherwise noted, in the Commissioners' meeting room at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore St., La Plata). The next regular meeting of the Board of Appeals is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Ms. Carrol Everett, Clerk to the Board of Appeals, at 301-645-0540 or EverettC@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Junior Golf Memberships Offered at White Plains Golf Course
The White Plains Golf Course is offering golf memberships for youth ages 8-17 (as of January 1, 2017).
Memberships available for junior golfers are available:
• Yearly Pass—$200 (April 1 to March 31)
• 3-Month Pass—$150 (June 1 to Aug. 31)
The membership fee allows junior golfers access to basic golf etiquette classes and golf privileges. Beginners are welcome.
For more information or to register, call White Plains Golf Course at 301-645-1300. White Plains Golf Course is located at 1015 St. Charles Parkway, south of DeMarr Road, in White Plains.
White Plains Golf Course Offers Golf Clinics for Men, Women, and Youth
The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks & Tourism will offer golf clinics for men, women, and youth at White Plains Golf Course. Learn the basic skills needed to become a confident golfer. Sessions include proper golf course etiquette, safety, rules, grip, stance, posture, chipping, putting, irons, woods, and on-the-course instruction.
Men's Golf Clinics: (Each four-day session is from 5 p.m.—6:15 p.m. Cost: $80)
Session I–April 10–13
Session II–April 17–20
Women's Golf Clinics: (Each four-day session is from 5 p.m.—6:15 p.m. Cost: $80)
Session I–May 8–11
Session II–May 15–18
Junior Golf Clinics: (Each four-day session is from 8 a.m.—9:15 a.m. Cost: $60; Sessions include instruction, contests, and prizes.)
Session I (Ages 8–12)—June 26–29
Session II (Ages 13–17) –July 10–13
Pre-registration is required. Maximum class size is eight participants. Golf clinic participants will receive a complimentary round of golf. For additional information or to register, call White Plains Golf Course at 301-645-1300. White Plains Golf Course is located at 1015 St. Charles Parkway, south of DeMarr Road, in White Plains.