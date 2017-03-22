MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(March 22, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 3/13/2017 at 12:30 pm, Trooper First Class Backus responded to the 1400 block of Knight Avenue in Dunkirk for a reported destruction of property. The victim reported finding someone had spray-painted his vehicle parked in his yard. A similar incident had happened in August of 2016. Investigation continues.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 3/15/2017 at 1:40 am, Trooper First Class Barlow and Trooper Stull stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 north of Parran Rd. in St. Leonard for traffic violations. A strong odor of raw marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and a plastic bag containing over 10 grams of marijuana was located on the driver's side floorboard.was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.BURGLARY: On 3/18/2017 at 1:52 pm, Trooper Robinson responded to the 6700 block of Aralia Avenue in St. Leonard for a reported burglary. The victim reported a shed in the back of the residence had been broken into and numerous hand tools and a box of power tools were missing. A neighborhood check of other residences will be conducted and investigation continues.Denise A. Washington, 23, of Brandywine, arrested on 03/18/2017 @ 02:15 am by TPR. J. Burton