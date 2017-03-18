23 Year-old Man Charged for Arson of Dwelling in Waldorf

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (March 17, 2017)—Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office have made an arrest in reference to a fire earlier this month in Waldorf. Lawrence J. Jones, age 43, was charged with First Degree Arson for a fire intentionally set at his residence on March 8, 2017 around 9 am located at 4413 Quillen Circle in Waldorf. Firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes. The damage from the fire totaled approximately $20,000.



Jones was taken into custody without incident at the Spring Valley Apartments in Lexington Park, St. Mary's County. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.