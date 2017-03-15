College of So. Md. News Briefs

CSM's Information Session on Drone Courses Rescheduled to April 4
The March 14 information session on drone courses being offered at the College of Southern Maryland this spring semester has been rescheduled to Tuesday April 4, 6-7:30 p.m., Leonardtown Campus, Building C, Room 114.
Details will be shared about two courses: "Introduction to Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS)" (AVN-5010), a 12-hour class that will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 18-27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.; and Remote Pilot Test Prep (AVN-5020), a six-hour class on Tuesday and Thursday, May 2 and 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The introductory course is designed to instruct both hobbyists and professionals how to fly drones safely and legally. The test prep course is designed help pilots prepare for the FAA certification test and learn about the broad range of industry applications. Students will come away from the AVN-5010 course with their own drone and the necessary software.
The April 4 information session is free. To register for one or both of the courses, visit www.csmd.edu/drones. For additional assistance, email conedops@csmd.edu or call 301-539-4760.
Participants at Unity in Community Forum to Provide Feedback on Strategic Plan for County To Be More Inclusive Environment
The Diversity Institute at the College of Southern Maryland presents the 2017 Unity in Our Community Diversity Forum, beginning at 8:30 a.m., April 1, at the College of Southern Maryland's La Plata Campus, as an opportunity to review and provide input on strategic plans drafted over the past several months by various major institutions within Charles County.
CSM President Dr. Brad Gottfried, who will be hosting the forum, explained that leaders from various entities, including county government, the sheriff's department, state's attorney's office, public libraries, CSM and public schools, have been working since the fall to develop strategic plans for their units that will promote a more diverse workforce, a positive working environment for all their employees, a provision of services that meets the needs of the community and feedback systems to ensure success.
This year's forum will center on discussing these plans, with participants receiving draft copies of the plans and hearing from the leadership of each organization. They will be asked to provide input, and after the forum, the three-year plans will be updated and finalized.
Gottfried described Charles County as one of few, if any, communities which has undertaken such an extensive planning process. "If the leaders of the community do not work together to craft a comprehensive plan, we will never create the kind of environment that we all hope for and need," he said.
Charles County residents are encouraged to attend this free forum, which will be held in the Fine Arts (FA) Building on the La Plata Campus, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Coffee and pastries will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the forum to start at 9 a.m. in the theater, FA-100. The forum will conclude by noon.
For planning purposes, attendees are asked to RSVP online in advance at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/diversity-institute/unity-in-our-community/.
CSM Presentation Serves as 'Dialogue Between East and West'
Cause Theatre Play '9 Parts of Desire' to Focus on Iraqi Psyche, March 16-18
The College of Southern Maryland Cause Theatre, in its final presentation of this academic year, will present "9 Parts of Desire," a play by Heather Raffo. The play will be performed three times from March 16-18 at the La Plata Campus in the Fine Arts (FA) Center Theatre.
This topical play examines the Iraqi mindset through the eyes of nine Iraqi women. "I intended to write a piece about the Iraqi psyche, something that would inform and enlighten the images we see on TV," Raffo said. "However, the play is equally about the American psyche. It is a dialogue between East and West ... The material I gathered came from hours of gaining the trust of Iraqi women."
After getting to know these women, Raffo created composites of them to serve as the voices in her play. "I consider all the women in my play to be dramatized characters in a poetic story," she said.
The CSM production is directed by Keith Hight, coordinator for theater and dance and associate professor at CSM. The cast includes Sabrina Martin of Waldorf as Layla, Reva Taylor of Waldorf as Umm Ghada, Vicki Powalsz of California as The American, Lynne O'Merra of Waldorf as Dr., Ciara Levins of Port Tobacco as Amal, Sarah Slack of Leonardtown as the girl, Maecy Richardson of Washington, D.C. as Mulaya, Emily Roell of Leonardtown as Nanna and Valarie Green of La Plata as Huda.
CSM Cause Theatre productions are intended to provoke thought and discussion and challenge the audience to consider different perspectives. Due to mature content and subject matter, this production may not be suitable for all audiences. This CSM production is being produced by special arrangement with the playwright.
Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., March 16; 8 p.m., March 17; and 2 p.m., March 18. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information on the arts at CSM, visit www.csmd.edu/Arts .
CSM's campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. If you are interested in these services, please contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.