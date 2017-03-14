Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 14, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, level-of-effort contract to provide technical, analytical, and managerial services in support of the Naval Aviation Enterprise efforts to sustain required current readiness and advance future warfighting capabilities at the best possible cost. Work will be performed at various locations inside and outside of the U.S., and is expected to be completed in April 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funding will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0021)., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide training material, development and maintenance, instructor services, program management, administration and training systems in support of the Center for Surface Combat Systems for foreign military sales (FMS). This contract involves foreign military sales with the countries of Australia, Japan, Norway and South Korea. The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $49,804,865. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia (70 percent); Moorestown, New Jersey (29 percent); and Orlando, Florida (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. FMS funding in the amount of $5,599,030 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c)(4) - full and open competition need not be provided for when precluded by terms of an international agreement. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-17-C-0006)., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001917F0137 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0024). This order is for the production and support of the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System Night Vision Cueing and Display (NVCD) systems in support of the Aircrew Systems Program. This order provides procurement for non-recurring engineering, testing, and technical data of NVCD systems and modified support equipment. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire (79 percent); Wilsonville, Oregon (15 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (4 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,685,146 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.