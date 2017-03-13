MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(March 13, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: On 3/9/2017 at 3:25 pm, Trooper Jones stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Broomes Island Rd. in Port Republic for traffic violations. Sidney D. Anderson, 43 of Alexandria, VA was driving on a suspended license. Over 10 grams of marijuana was located in the vehicle and Anderson was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.WEAPON VIOLATION: On 3/11/2017 at 4:22 pm, Corporal Esnes stopped a vehicle on Church St. in Prince Frederick once alerted on the Mobile Plate Hunter the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license. Lerrie Babb, 54 of Baltimore was driving and was arrested. A 9mm handgun was located in the center console of the vehicle. Babb was charged with a weapons violations and was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 3/11/2017 at 6:13 pm, Trooper First Class Matthews responded to the Flagship Cinema on West Dares Beach Rd. in Prince Frederick for a complaint of a disorderly, loud person. Richard S. McGrath, 46 of Chesapeake Beach was located and found to be creating a disturbance at the theatre. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Andrew G. Barnes, 51, of Central City, Penna., arrested on 03/08/2017 @ 08:59 pm by TFC S. BarlowChristine D. Salters, 35, of Lusby, arrested on 03/10/2017 @ 02:04 am by TFC T. DavisJames Smith, 29, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 03/12/2017 @ 01;19 am by TPR P. Kaitz