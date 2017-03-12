Patuxent River Health Clinic Corpsman to Compete in DoD Warrior Games

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Angelo Anderson, with Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, finishes first in the 100-meter dash at the Warrior Games Team Trials in February, earning him a spot on Team Navy for the upcoming DoD Wounded Warrior Games, June 30-July 8 in Chicago. (Courtesy photo)
PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (March 09, 2017)—Representing Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Angelo Anderson took first place in the 100-meter dash at the Warrior Games Team Trials at Naval Base Ventura County, California, in February.
The win solidified Anderson's spot on Team Navy for the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games this summer.
"Sailor, corpsman, and hero—he is a model for resiliency for the rest of us to admire," said Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River Command Officer Capt. James Young.
During his first deployment to Afghanistan in 2010, Anderson was injured while on patrol when he sustained gunshot wounds that shattered the bones in his right arm and leg.
To aid in his recovery, he participated in the Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) Safe Harbor Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program, which hosts a series of adaptive reconditioning camps and facilitates enrollees' participation in the annual DoD Warrior Games.
Proven benefits of rehabilitation through adaptive sports include lowered stress levels and consequent reduction in secondary medical conditions.
The program worked for Anderson—competing in the 2011 Wounded Warrior Games, he took first place in the men's 100- and 200-meter wheelchair dash.
"I'm grateful this opportunity was presented to me by Navy Wounded Warrior Safe Harbor early in my recovery," Anderson said, reflecting on his first NWW experience.
The 2017 DoD Warrior Games are set to be held June 30-July 8 in Chicago, Illinois. Teams will compete in nine sporting events including archery, cycling, sitting volleyball, shooting, swimming, wheelchair basketball, and track and field.
For more information on the event, visit www.dodwarriorgames.com.