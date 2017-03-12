D.C. Man Dies in Single Vehicle Collision Near Indian Head

INDIAN HEAD, Md. (March 12, 2017)—The operator of a vehicle who was killed in a single vehicle collision in Charles County Saturday morning has been identified as 26-year old Derrick McCall from Washington D.C.



On Saturday, March 11, 2017 at approximately 7:22 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision on Chicamuxen Rd. at Riverside Rd. in the Indian Head area of Charles County.



A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a 1999 Ford F-150, registered out of Washington D.C. and operated by McCall, was traveling northth-bound on Chicamuxen Rd. when, just prior to Riverside Rd., it went off the right side of the roadway. Evidence indicates that McCall then over-corrected which caused his vehicle to spin and subsequently strike a tree off the southbound side of Chicamuxen Rd. McCall, who was the sole occupant, was extricated from the vehicle by Fire Department personnel and treated by Paramedics prior to being pronounced deceased on scene. McCall was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.



Driver error is believed to be the cause of this collision.



Troopers were assisted by Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office as well as personnel from the State Highway Administration, the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department, the Marbury Volunteer Fire Department, the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, the Naval District Washington Fire-EMS Division and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.



Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-010401. This investigation is being continued by Sergeant C.M. Bowling, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack.