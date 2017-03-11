Three Arrests in Lex. Park Drug Raid

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(March 11, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Division today released the following incident and arrest reports. The Division is an investigative team comprised of detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Federal Drug Agents (HIDTA Group 34). The Division was established on September 1st, 2007.Detectives from the Vice/Narcotics Division identified, as a distributor of cocaine. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his residence on Rogers Drive in Lexington Park. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team, K-9, and Vice Narcotics Support Team deputies.Recovered as a result of the warrant were a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine (approximately $5,300 street value), suspected powder cocaine (approximately $1,900 street value), suspected marijuana (approximately $60 street value), more than $10,000 in cash, three handguns, one shotgun, and other items indicative of drug distribution. Two of the handguns were reported stolen from outside the state of Maryland.Antonio W. Chase (who was on pre-trial release),, and, were arrested and charged accordingly. Additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney.