Local Navy Contract Awards

(March 11, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-priced delivery order N0001917F0108 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order procures work on the integrated core processor in order to alleviate diminishing manufacturing sources constraints projected under F-35 production Lot 15 for the Air Force ($25,864,260; 40 percent); the Navy ($12,932,129; 20 percent); the Marine Corps ($12,932,129; 20 percent); and international partners ($12,958,004; 20 percent). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force); fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy, Marine Corps); and international partners funds in the amount of $29,000,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide essential hardware, upgrades, and repairs for the Battle Management Systems program, specifically Advanced Tactical Navigator units. The work will be performed in Niceville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $641,735 are being obligated for the first delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity.