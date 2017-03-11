One Dead in Single Vehicle Crash in Welcome

CITY, Md. (March 11, 2017)—Police in Charles County report the death of a La Plata man on Friday afternoon in a single vehicle, single occupant crash.



At 2:14 p.m., officers responded to the 8200 block of Blossom Point Road in Welcome for the report of a single vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Mazda pick-up truck was traveling north when he left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, Roger Slaughter, 61, of La Plata, was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were no other occupants in the truck.



The Traffic Operations Unit of the Charles Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating.