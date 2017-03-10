Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 10, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities and/or contractors., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department (AIR-5.1). Services provided will include flight test engineering, programmatic, administrative, design, execution, analysis, evaluation, and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons and weapons systems. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in May 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a service-disabled veteran owned small business set-aside, one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0049)., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-09-D-0003) to extend the ordering period and exercise Option Year 6 for the procurement and support of the transmitting set, countermeasures AN/PLT-5, to support explosive ordnance disposal personnel. The AN/PLT-5 is a man-portable system in support of the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal Counter Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare program. Work will be performed in Rancho, California, and is expected to be completed by March 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for runway repair of Phase 2 and Phase 3 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for the repair of Runways 14-32 and 6-24 including the design, restoration and modernization of two primary runways and the supporting airfield infrastructure. This project is a three-phased effort intended to maximize airfield capability and efficiency to address runway deterioration impacting the existing and emergent mission-critical programs that rely on the airfield for daily operations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by January 2020. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $40,900,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with one proposal received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-17-C-0002)., is being awardedfor modification P00004 against a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-15-D-0027) to exercise an option for P-8A aircraft on ground unscheduled airframe engineering assessment and repair. This work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (40 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (10 percent); Kadena, Japan (10 percent); Sigonella, Italy (10 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (5 percent); Misawa, Japan (5 percent); Adelaide, Australia (5 percent); and Kaneohe, Hawaii (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.