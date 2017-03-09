Drug Arrests, Indictments in St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Calverio Terrill Somerville, a/k/a "40," 28, of Lexington Park and Genesha Lacole Allen, 28, of Great Mills. (Booking photos via SMCSO)

(March 09, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Division today released the following incident and arrest reports. The Division is an investigative team comprised of detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Federal Drug Agents (HIDTA Group 34). The Division was established on September 1st, 2007.OXYCODONE, HEROIN, AND COCAINE:, was indicted and subsequently arrested by DFC Potter #255 for the possession of oxycodone, heroin, and cocaine. She was also charged with possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine.COCAINE:, was indicted and subsequently arrested by Cpl. Foor #235 for possession and distribution of cocaine.COCAINE:, was indicted and subsequently arrested by DFC Potter #255 for possession and distribution of cocaine.In February of 2017, detectives from the Vice Narcotics Division identified, as a distributor of crack cocaine. As a result of the investigation, search, and seizure warrants were obtained for his person and a vehicle. The search and seizure warrants were executed on March 3 in the parking lot of an establishment in Callaway.The search revealed U.S. currency, suspected powder cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, and suspected MDMA (ecstasy).Suspect Somerville was arrested, and the vehicle was seized pending asset forfeiture proceedings. Additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney.During the execution of the search and seizure warrants,, was called to the scene to recover items out of the vehicle. She became disorderly, hindering the investigation and was subsequently arrested.