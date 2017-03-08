Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md. (March 08, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.
Charles County Sheriff's Officers Rescue Man in Burning Car
On January 29 at 3:33 a.m., M/Cpl. Don Kabala was in the parking lot of an auto dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf assisting the Maryland State Police with a DWI arrest when he heard a collision nearby. M/Cpl. Kabala pulled out of the parking lot and headed north on Crain Highway where he observed an SUV in the median and on fire—the SUV had struck a pole and the front of the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. M/Cpl. Kabala grabbed his agency-issued fire extinguisher, ran toward the SUV and attempted to extinguish the fire. However, the fire continued, even after the fire extinguisher was depleted. M/Cpl. Kabala opened the car door and noticed a man on the passenger side who was semi-conscious. He attempted to check for other occupants, but he was unable to see due to heavy smoke. At that time, Pfc. Eric Scuderi and Pfc. Christopher Morris arrived. As M/Cpl. Kabala started using another fire extinguisher to keep the flames from reaching the occupant, Pfc. Morris opened the driver's door and noticed the man unable to move. He entered the burning SUV and attempted to extract the man, but the man's legs were pinned under the dashboard. Pfc. Morris was able to free the man's legs as Pfc. Scuderi entered the SUV through the rear driver's-side door. Together, both officers gathered their strength and pulled the man to safety. M/Cpl. Kabala entered the burning car one final time to make sure no one else was inside. Members of the Waldorf VFD, Company 3, arrived, extinguished the fire, and treated the man who was flown to a hospital. He suffered multiple injuries that were later determined to be non life-threatening.
Further investigation revealed the occupant who was rescued was indeed the driver—a 32-year-old male from Clinton—who had been thrown across the front seat upon impact and was pinned on the passenger side.
"I'm proud of these officers for taking quick actions to rescue the driver," said Sheriff Troy D. Berry. "They did what officers often do in dangerous situations and set aside any fear they may have had and helped save this man."
Video Link: youtu.be/mN5azTVp8YM : At 3:33 a.m., Cpl. Kabala arrived. At 3:35.06, Pfc. Scuderi and Pfc. Morris were able to pull the driver to safety.
BURGLARY: On Feb. 13 at 5:55 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into three storage sheds in the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf and stole tools. M/Cpl. W. R. Jackson is investigating.
BURGLARY: On Feb. 13 at 1:45 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into several sheds in the 2700 block of Old Washington Road and stole tools. Pfc S. Chandler is investigating.
OFFICERS RECOVER DRUGS WHILE INVESTIGATING SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: On Feb. 12 at 10:35 p.m., officers responded to the 8700 block of Plenty Highlands Place in La Plata for the report of suspicious activity. A witness observed people moving things from a vacant house. Upon approach, officers observed a large quantity of marijuana on the kitchen counter. Vice/Narcotics officers responded and obtained a search warrant where they recovered over two pounds of marijuana; counterfeit money; and other drug paraphernalia. Michael Garrett Hardy, 25, of Glenn Dale; Alexandria Esposito, 20, of Port Tobacco; Gerome Lee Rogers, 25 of Port Tobacco; and William Atha Westry, 20, of Washington, D.C. were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST: On Feb. 11 at 9:25 a.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Lombard Drive and Lexington Drive in Waldorf after observing a violation. Upon approaching the car, officers detected the odor of marijuana. Officers recovered 15 bags of marijuana and a variety of prescription drugs inside the vehicle. Deante Farrel Proctor, 29, of Pomfret, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs. Pfc. C. Chamblee is investigating.
BANK ROBBERY/CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD FOR TIP THAT LEADS TO ARREST OF SUSPECT: On February 7 at 10:55 a.m., officers responded to the Old Line Bank at 2955 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a bank robbery. A preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon. The teller complied and the suspect fled in a silver colored car. Investigators are pursuing leads. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. E. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On February 5 at 1:25 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 10800 block of Hopewell Place in La Plata for the report of a subject possibly high on PCP and firing a handgun. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who stated an acquaintance was inside her house and firing a gun. She also indicated another person was inside. Officers were able to call the subject and convince him to surrender without incident. The complainant allowed officers inside where they recovered a handgun in the bathroom. David Lionel Hagens, Jr., 34, of La Plata, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. Cpl. P. Anderson is investigating.
BURGLARY: On February 5 at 1:58 a.m., an unknown suspect broke into Bryantown Store at 6435 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville and stole multiple packs of cigarettes and bottles of liquor. The suspect was wearing gray clothing at the time of the burglary. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information about this case may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. Officer R. McMullen is investigating.
CCSO DETECTIVES CHARGE SUSPECT IN BANK ROBBERY: Charles County Sheriff's detectives have charged Mortimer Mumpford Wade, 20, of Accokeek, with armed robbery, assault, and theft in connection with the bank robbery that occurred on February 7 at the Old Line Bank in Waldorf. Through investigation, Wade was identified as the suspect. Investigators served a search warrant at Wade's residence and recovered evidence linking him to the case. Wade was arrested by Prince George's County police officers in Laurel during a traffic stop earlier today and was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he is being detained. Det. J. Feldman is investigating.
BICYCLIST CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH: On Feb. 15 at 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive West near Thoroughbred Court in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a bicyclist. Investigation revealed the cyclist was traveling in the right travel lane of Smallwood Drive West when he was struck by an SUV, which was also in the right lane. The driver of the SUV attempted to swerve to prevent striking the bicycle, but she was unable to avoid the collision. The victim, a 59-year-old male from Waldorf, was flown to a hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The bicycle was equipped with flashing lights on the front and rear of the bike. Cpl. W. B. Saunders is investigating.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Sometime between Feb. 27—Feb. 28, unknown suspect(s) tried to break into an office building in the 10600 block of Stanhaven Place in Waldorf. Entry was not gained and nothing was stolen. Officer T. McKimmie is investigating.
STABBING: On Feb. 27 at 7:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road near Poseytown Road in Nanjemoy for the report of a stabbing. Investigation showed the victim, a 37-year-old male, had possibly been involved in an argument with unknown suspect(s) when he was stabbed. The victim's wound was superficial and he was transported to a local hospital where he was treated. Det. R. Johnson is investigating.
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On Feb. 27 at 9:08 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Sturgeon Court in Waldorf for the sound of gunshots. While responding to the call, officers received an additional call from another person about shots being fired into a house. Upon arrival, an apparent gunshot hole was observed in the family room window. The bullet entered through the rear window and crossed into an adjacent wall. A male was in the room at the time, but he was not injured. Additional bullet holes were observed in two chairs located at the rear of the residence and at the bottom of the rear door. The area was canvassed for suspects with negative results. At this time, it is not clear what the motive is. Pfc. N. Garner is investigating.
RRE (RACIAL, RELIGIOUS OR ETHNIC) EVENT: On Feb. 25 at 10:51 a.m., officers responded to the area of Hickory Valley Drive at Monticello Court in Waldorf for the report of vandalism. Investigation showed unknown suspect(s) spray painted a swastika and profanity in the middle of the street using blue spray paint. Similar markings were also discovered on Sprague Drive and Williamsburg Drive. Pfc. G. Cook is investigating.
ROBBERY/CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On March 2 at 2:12 a.m., three males wearing masks and dark clothing entered an unlocked door of the Green Turtle on St. Mary's Avenue in La Plata and approached an employee. One of the suspects was armed with a knife and ordered the employee to give them cash. After obtaining money, the suspects fled. No one was injured. Officers canvassed the area, and detectives are pursuing leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Wimberly at (301) 609-6491. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.
BURGLARY: On March 1 between 6 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a shed in the 3600 block of Dewey Court in Indian Head and stole tools. Pfc. R. Herbert is investigating.
BURGLARY SUSPECT IDENTIFIED: Charles County Sheriff's detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Ricardo Antonio Curtis, 26, of Fort Washington, in connection with two burglaries of doughnut shops that occurred last year. Through investigation, Det. C. Gilroy was able to identify Curtis as a suspect in the two cases and subsequently helped link him to other burglaries throughout the region. Curtis was apprehended on February 24 in Howard County while trying to break into a doughnut shop there. Curtis will be charged with burglary and other related charges. Det. C. Gilroy investigated. (No photo available)
MEN CHARGED WITH FLEEING AND ELUDING POLICE OFFICERS: On March 1 at 11:51 a.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the 3500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf; the driver was not wearing a helmet and there was no registration plate. The driver pulled over, but as the officer approached, the driver fled. While canvassing the area, officers noticed the motorcycle was in the bed of a pickup truck. The driver of the truck refused to pull over and fled to the area of Pembrooke Square, where he eventually stopped. The driver, Fatai Afoblia Gafari Jr, 26, of Temple Hills, was placed under arrest for fleeing in the truck. The front seat passenger, Aaron Kenneth Thomas, 23, of Lanham, was identified as the operator of the motorcycle. He was arrested and charged with multiple traffic violations. Pfc. R. Brooks made the arrests.
BURGLARY AND STOLEN VEHICLE: Between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, unknown suspect(s) broke into a shed in the 7300 block of Poorhouse Road in La Plata and stole car equipment and a disabled 1986 White Toyota Supra. Pfc. R. Smith is investigating.
THEFT FROM AUTOS / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On March 6 at 2 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into two vehicles in the 10000 block of Hart Place in White Plains and stole tools and supplies. Video surveillance from the business revealed the suspect is a white male, thin build, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and a black face mask. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Pfc. J. Smith is investigating.
MULTIPLE THEFTS FROM AUTOS / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On March 7 at 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of Sandstone Street in Waldorf after a resident called to report someone had broken into her car. While canvassing the neighborhood, officers located other vehicles that had been broken into in the areas of Flagstone Street, Pipestone Place and Goldstone Court. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Pfc. F. Davis is investigating.
BURGLARY / CRIME SOLVERS OFFERING CASH REWARD: On March 2 between 1:31 a.m.—3 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke into a business in the 11700 block of Bad Dog Aly in Waldorf and stole numerous pieces of lawn equipment. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Cpl. P. Morgan, III is investigating.
Murder of Miaquita Gray
On February 4 at 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a business, Beer 4 U, located at 2177 Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, had a gunshot wound to the upper body; she was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 24-year-old male was grazed in the leg during the shooting. A preliminary investigation revealed there had been an altercation inside the business prior to the shooting, during which an acquaintance of Gray was beaten. Shortly after the altercation, the man who had been assaulted went outside to talk with Gray, who had just left. At that time, the suspect—who was in the parking lot—pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking Gray and grazing another man. It does not appear Gray was the intended target. The man who had been assaulted earlier was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder. An arrest warrant was obtained for Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, of Waldorf. Wilkins is 5'10", 190 lbs., has long hair he wears in corn rows, and has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms.
Detectives subsequently identified a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder. An arrest warrant was obtained for Charles Leon Thompson, Jr., 33, of Waldorf. Thompson is 5'11 and weighs 190 lbs. He has tattoos on his arms and neck. Wilkins is 5'10", 190 lbs., and wears his hair in corn rows. He has tattoos on his arms, chest and neck.
On Feb. 12, police located Wilkins in Virginia. According to Virginia law enforcement authorities, Wilkins was involved in a shooting with Virginia State Police on February 12. He was taken to a hospital where detectives from the CCSO responded and confirmed his identity.
Thompson called detectives on Feb. 13 and made arrangements to turn himself in to authorities. He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com. The investigation is ongoing.
For the current list of crime solvers cases in southern Maryland, see so.md/mostwanted
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.