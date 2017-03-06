MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(March 06, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On 3/2/17 at 5:28 pm, Trooper Kaitz received a complaint for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The victim reported giving permission to Michael D. Kelly, 49 of Washington, DC, to use her vehicle for medical appointments in July of 2016. The victim has requested numerous times for Kelly to return the vehicle and to date he has not returned it. The 2009 Chevrolet Impala has been entered as stolen into NCIC.OPEN WARRANT, FALSE STATEMENT TO PEACE OFFICER: On 3/2/17 at 8:39 pm, Trooper First Class Davis stopped a vehicle at Rt. 4 near Hospital Rd. for an open warrant hit. A passenger in the vehicle repeatedly gave false information. After comparing the MVA photo to the passenger, he was taken to the Detention Center for a fingerprint verification. There it was determined that he was Robert M. Bice Jr., 38 of Mechanicsville and there was an open warrant for his arrest through the Charles County Circuit Court. In addition to the warrant, Bice was charged with giving false statements to a peace officer and using fraud to identification to avoid prosecution. Bice was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, HANDGUN VIOLATIONS: On 3/3/17 at 4:04 pm, Trooper First Class Davis was dispatched to attempt to locate a older Ford truck with VA registration of MX866. The vehicle was located in the 200 block of Dares Wharf Rd. in Prince Frederick. The owner, Michael E. Curry Jr., 23 of Prince Frederick was located for questioning regarding an incident earlier on Rt. 4 where it was reported that he had pointed a gun at another driver following an incident at Walmart. Curry was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Eddie Stewart 59 02/27/17 @ 08:18 pm Upr. Marlboro, MD TPR. P. KaitzCaitlyn A. Earl 26 03/01/17 @ 08:01 am Huntingtown, MD CPL. C. EsnesTimothy G. Mackall 30 03/04/17 @ 02:00 am Lusby, MD CPL. B. WiesemannLorin M. Somers 33 03/04/17 @ 11:03 am Ches. Bch, MD TFC S. MatthewsJoseph D. Melo 35 03/05/17 @ 01:01 am Hollywood, MD CPL. B. Wiesemann