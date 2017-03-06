Harrington Gets 28 Years for Role in 2016 Shots Fired into Occupied Home

Akeem Rashad Harrington, 22, of Waldorf, Md. (Booking photo via Chas. Co SO)

LA PLATA, Md.

(March 06, 2017)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, March 2, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Akeem Rashad Harrington, 22 of Waldorf, to 48 years with all but 28 years suspended for 12 Counts of Reckless Endangerment, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Assault, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Production Equipment, and 2 counts of Possession of a Regulated Firearm.On May 15, 2016, officers responded to the 3500 block of Threshfield Street in White Plains after a report of an assault. An investigation revealed that occupants of a vehicle traveling in the neighborhood got into an altercation with party-goers attending a resident's graduation party over a blocked roadway. The occupants of the vehicle left before officers arrived. Later that evening, one of the occupants of the vehicle returned with Harrington to the residence. Three shots were fired at one man standing on the porch to the house. The front door was kicked in and multiple shots were fired into the occupied home. None of the victims, including children, were struck.Harrington was apprehended two days later by officers, who also found a large quantity of marijuana that Harrington attempted to discard before arrest.At sentencing, Assistant State's Attorney John A. Stackhouse told the judge, "When these things like this happen in our community, it is incumbent upon the system to prosecute and sentence violent individuals accordingly."Party-goers Block Road; Argument Ensues; 3 Charged with Attempted Murder, May 18, 2016