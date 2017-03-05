Four People Killed in 3 Separate Accidents in Chas. Co. on Friday

Single vehicle fatal car crash



On Friday, March 3 at 11:54 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of St. Peters Church Road in Waldorf for the report of a single vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling south on St. Peters Church Road in the area of St. Peter's Church when he lost control of the car at a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, Kendull B. Proctor, 18, of Waldorf, was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were no other occupants in the car. The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.



Double fatal single vehicle crash



On Friday, March 3 at approximately 12:34 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive at St. Nicholas Drive in Waldorf for the report of a single vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger car was travelling east on Smallwood Drive West when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a traffic light pole. Colin C. Bipat, 17, of Waldorf and Desmond L. Cooke, 17, of Waldorf, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Another passenger, Caleb F. Marshall, 18, of Waldorf, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Members of the Traffic Operations Unit responded and are conducting an investigation.



Woman involved in Friday evening crash in Charles Co. succumbs to her injuries



The Charles County woman involved in the early evening crash on Friday, March 3, 2017 has succumbed to her injuries.



The deceased is identified as Akeema Perry, 25, of La Plata. Perry was receiving medical treatment at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. where she succumbed to her injuries. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington D.C. for autopsy.



At approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday evening, Perry was traveling in a 2002 Crown Victoria with her 2 children, ages 4 and 6, southbound on U.S. Route 301 north of Gillespie Circle when her vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway. Her vehicle then struck a curb before going airborne and striking a tree on the driver's side.



As a result of the collision, Perry was trapped in the vehicle. She was extricated by fire department personnel and transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. where she was pronounced deceased shortly after 10:00 p.m.. The children were transported to Children's National Medical Center in Washington D.C. by U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 for treatment of their injuries and later released.



Driver error and speed are believed to be the causes of this single vehicle collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Both children were restrained in child safety seats at the time of the collision.



La Plata Barrack personnel were assisted on scene by the Maryland State Police Crash Team, Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office as well as personnel from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department, and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.



Anyone who may have witnessed, or who has information regarding this collision, is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-009266. This investigation is being continued by Cpl. M. Galgan, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack.