Local Navy Contract Awards

(March 05, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract for recurring logistics support and sustainment services for F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants; and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Sustainment services to be provided include ground maintenance, action request resolution, depot activation, Automatic Logistics Information System, operations and maintenance, reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support, supply chain management, and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); non-DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $211,847,835, will be obligated at time of award, $100,076,889 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($507,192,448; 48 percent); Marine Corps ($205,489,386; 19 percent); Navy ($138,706,452; 13 percent); non-DoD participants ($163,559,282; 16 percent); and FMS customers ($44,291,556; 4 percent) under the FMS program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0045)., is being awardedfor modification P00056 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification provides for incorporation of an engineering change proposal for the installation of the Operational Loads Monitoring System into one production Lot 7 P-8A Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft for the government of Australia under a cooperative engagement agreement. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed in January 2019. Cooperative Partner funds in the amount of $18,651,691 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00036 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive, firm target, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-13-C-9999) to exercise an option for non-recurring engineering services in support of the full-rate production Lot 5 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (52.2 percent); Melbourne, Florida (32.3 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (7.3 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1.2 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (0.5 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,931,327 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00016 against a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract (N00421-16-C-0032) to exercise an option for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Ship and Air Integrated Warfare department. Services will include rapid design, development, customization, manufacturing, fabrication, integration, test and evaluation, installation, certification, maintenance and upgrade, logistic, modernization, and life cycle support of new and/or existing shipboard and airborne systems. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (15 percent); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (85 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $12,944,206 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order 2007 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for procurement and installation of 93 Replacement Acoustic Processor Tech Refresh units for the P-8A Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft in support of the Navy and government of Australia. In addition, this order provides for Navy integration laboratories and spares. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (75 percent); and Huntington Beach, California (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and cooperative agreement funds in the amount of $7,451,147 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($6,891,071; 92.5 percent); and the government of Australia ($560,076; 7.5 percent) under a cooperative agreement. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price modification P00063 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery requirements contract (N00019-11-D-0010) for aircraft maintenance and logistical life cycle support for the C-12 utility lift aircraft. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas (42 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (6 percent); Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (6 percent); Bahrain (6 percent); Atsugi, Japan (6 percent); Beaufort, South Carolina (4 percent); San Angelo, Texas (4 percent); Yuma, Arizona (4 percent); New Orleans, Louisiana (4 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (4 percent); New River, North Carolina (3 percent); Kadena, Japan (3 percent); Manassas, Virginia (2 percent); Miramar, California (2 percent); Futenma, Japan (2 percent); and Misawa, Japan (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2017. Funds will not be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded annot-to-exceed, undefinitized contract action against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for initial operational test and evaluation configuration support efforts in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force and Navy, and international partner countries. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (87 percent); Farnborough, Hampshire, England (6 percent); Orlando, Florida (5 percent); Redondo Beach, California (1 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed in October 2018. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Air Force); and international partners funds in the amount of $5,825,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($5,169,232; 44.4 percent); Air Force ($3,692,308; 31.7 percent); and international partners ($2,788,460; 23.9 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00016 to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003). This modification provides for airworthiness requirements, technical reviews, deficiency corrections, and chase maintenance for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (Non-U.S. DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force); non-DoD participants; and FMS funding in the amount of $20,639,536 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($8,462,813; 41 percent); Navy/Marine Corps ($2,115,703; 10.25 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($5,204,209; 25.22 percent); and FMS customers ($4,856,811; 23.53 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 0015 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-14-G-0001) for the F414 Engine Component Improvement program, including engineering and engine system improvement support for the Navy. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,197,432 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification to a delivery order 0006 placed against a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0024) in support of the Joint Helmet Mounted Cuing System Night Vision Cueing and Display systems. This modification definitizes the efforts associated with the inspection and repair of existing 16mm inverted image intensifier (I2) tube assemblies and the non-recurring engineering (NRE) to replace the existing tube's power supply with a suitable form, fit, and function replacement due to a known obsolescence issue with the power supply to the I2 tubes. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed in August 2018. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,581,769 are being obligated at time of award, $3,792,418 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.