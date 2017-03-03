MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(March 03, 2017)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.DRUG ARREST: On Monday, February 7, 2017 at 9:30 pm, TFC B. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Route 235 and Town Creek Drive for a traffic violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 85.1 grams of suspected marijuana. The driver, Brandon Michael Gohl, 33, of Hollywood, was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana and CDS Possess with Intent to Distribute. Mr. Gohl was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. 17-MSP-005633TRESPASSING: On Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:22 am, Tpr, Posch responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road for a reported trespassing. Tpr. Posch spoke with the victim, who advised that William Joseph Goodwin, 48, of California, was in the residence uninvited. The St. Mary's County Emergency Communication Center confirmed there was a no trespassing order against Mr. Goodwin for the residence. Mr. Goodwin was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Trespass: Private Property and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. 17-MSP-005996SHOPLIFTING: On Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2:31 pm, Tpr. Rutkoski responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported theft. Investigation revealed that Jennifer Rose Horsmon, 34, of Huntingtown had placed numerous items into her purse, then attempted to leave the store. She was placed under arrest for Theft Less than $100 and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. Ms. Horsmon was charged on a criminal citation, issued a Maryland State Police Notice Not to Trespass and released. 17-MSP-006460DRUG ARREST: On Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 1:14 am, TFC B. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, a certified drug K9 scanned the exterior of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Ecstacy. The driver, Maurice Xavier Queen, 22, of Lexington Park was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He charged with Possession of CDS - Not Marijuana and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. 17-MSP-006526DRUG ARREST: On Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:32 pm, TFC S. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, on Route 5, south of Route 235 for a traffic violation. A probable cause search was conducted, which revealed; suspected marijuana, suspected Percocet and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Shawn Michael Clark, 24, of Lexington Park, was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS - Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. Mr. Clark was additionally issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS- Marijuana Less than 10 grams and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. 17-MSP-007744SHOPLIFTING: On Friday, February 24, 2017 at 1:52 pm, Tpr. Opirhory responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported theft. Investigation revealed Jennie Neva McGraw, 35, had attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise in her purse. She was placed under arrest for Theft Less than $100 and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. Ms. McGraw was charged on a criminal citation, issued a Maryland State Police Notice Not to Trespass and released. 17-MSP-008173Ali Amaya Salcedo, 39, of Lexington Park, on 2/12/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtJessie Marie Russell, 33, of Leonardtown, on 2/13/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtCorey Michael Bridgett, 20, of Mechanicsville, on 2/13/2017 for Failing to Follow Conditions of ProbationMatthew Antoine Harper, 26, of Mechanicsville, on 2/14/17 for Failure to Appear in Court and Failing to Follow Conditions of ProbationDurez Lindell Creek, 28, of Lusby, on 2/16/2017 for 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Home InvasionHolly K Gleason, 50, of Lexington Park, on 2/17/2017 for Failure to Appear In CourtJhony Perez Chavez, 21, of Takoma Park, on 2/21/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtJohn Westly Powell, Jr., 39, of Hollywood, on 2/21/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtJulian Quinton Johnson, 60, of Lexington Park, on 2/21/2017 for Weapons ViolationsTyneshia Ranea Sonntag, 24, of Lusby, on 2/23/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtClifton Thompson, 52, of Laurel, on 2/27/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtCurtis William Richardson, 23, of Lexington Park, on 2/28/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtJeffrey Scott Townsend, Jr., of Mechanicsville, on 2/4/2017James Michael Russell, of Mechanicsville, on 2/5/2017Dori Ann Moore, of Beltsville, on 2/5/2017Patrick Jason Joseph, of Humble, TX, on 2/6/2017Catherine Patricia Windsor, of Westminster, on 2/8/2017Hindake Mekdalawit Faltamo, of Dunkirk, on 2/8/2017Walter Lee Payne III, of Mechanicsville, on 2/9/2017Kenneth E. Tribett, of Bellaire, OH, on 2/12/2017Umeka Lanette Yates, of Mechanicsville, on 2/12/2017Donald Wade Balch, of Lexington Park on 2/13/2017Germain Dinele Seaborn, of Orange Park, FLNancy Howe Walker, of Chocowinity, NC on 2/14/2017Daniel Warren Kamperin, of Lexington Park, on 2/14/2017Edward Roosevelt Richardson, Jr., of Hughesville, on 2/16/2017Maureen E Montemurro, of Margate, NJ, on 2/16/2017Eugene Wade, Jr., of Orlando, FL, on 2/17/2017James Wendell Price, Jr., of Mechanicsville, on 2/17/2017Terry Patrick Thomas, of La Plata, on 2/18/2017Meredith Anne Dosker, of Hollywood, on 2/18/2017Timothy Wren, Jr., of Lexington Park, on 2/19/2017Claudell Arnold Browne, of Lexington Park, on 2/19/2017Rick Aaron Busitzky, of Lexington Park, on 2/19/2017Linda Dawn Cherrico, of Mechanicsville, on 2/19/2017Robert Lee McCann, of Bloomingdale, GA, on 2/20/2017Jose Ignacio Perez, of Miami, FL on 2/21/2017Rebecca Anne Schramm, of Great Mills, on 2/24/2017Charles Lewis Thompson, Jr., of Mechanicsville, on 2/26/2017Felix Ferrer Luna, of Lusby, on 2/27/2017Waymond Guy Mull, of Silver Creek, GA, on 2/27/2017Selena Noelle Persinger, of Huntingtown, o 2/28/2017Patrick L. Plater, Jr., 26, of Mechanicsville, on 1/30/2017