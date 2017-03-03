MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (March 03, 2017)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.
DRUG ARREST: On Monday, February 7, 2017 at 9:30 pm, TFC B. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Route 235 and Town Creek Drive for a traffic violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 85.1 grams of suspected marijuana. The driver, Brandon Michael Gohl, 33, of Hollywood, was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana and CDS Possess with Intent to Distribute. Mr. Gohl was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. 17-MSP-005633
TRESPASSING: On Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:22 am, Tpr, Posch responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road for a reported trespassing. Tpr. Posch spoke with the victim, who advised that William Joseph Goodwin, 48, of California, was in the residence uninvited. The St. Mary's County Emergency Communication Center confirmed there was a no trespassing order against Mr. Goodwin for the residence. Mr. Goodwin was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Trespass: Private Property and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. 17-MSP-005996
SHOPLIFTING: On Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2:31 pm, Tpr. Rutkoski responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported theft. Investigation revealed that Jennifer Rose Horsmon, 34, of Huntingtown had placed numerous items into her purse, then attempted to leave the store. She was placed under arrest for Theft Less than $100 and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. Ms. Horsmon was charged on a criminal citation, issued a Maryland State Police Notice Not to Trespass and released. 17-MSP-006460
DRUG ARREST: On Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 1:14 am, TFC B. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, a certified drug K9 scanned the exterior of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Ecstacy. The driver, Maurice Xavier Queen, 22, of Lexington Park was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He charged with Possession of CDS - Not Marijuana and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. 17-MSP-006526
DRUG ARREST: On Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:32 pm, TFC S. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, on Route 5, south of Route 235 for a traffic violation. A probable cause search was conducted, which revealed; suspected marijuana, suspected Percocet and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Shawn Michael Clark, 24, of Lexington Park, was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS - Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia. Mr. Clark was additionally issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS- Marijuana Less than 10 grams and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. 17-MSP-007744
SHOPLIFTING: On Friday, February 24, 2017 at 1:52 pm, Tpr. Opirhory responded to the Wal-Mart in California for a reported theft. Investigation revealed Jennie Neva McGraw, 35, had attempted to leave the store with unpaid merchandise in her purse. She was placed under arrest for Theft Less than $100 and transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing. Ms. McGraw was charged on a criminal citation, issued a Maryland State Police Notice Not to Trespass and released. 17-MSP-008173
Warrant Arrests
Ali Amaya Salcedo, 39, of Lexington Park, on 2/12/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court
Jessie Marie Russell, 33, of Leonardtown, on 2/13/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court
Corey Michael Bridgett, 20, of Mechanicsville, on 2/13/2017 for Failing to Follow Conditions of Probation
Matthew Antoine Harper, 26, of Mechanicsville, on 2/14/17 for Failure to Appear in Court and Failing to Follow Conditions of Probation
Durez Lindell Creek, 28, of Lusby, on 2/16/2017 for 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Home Invasion
Holly K Gleason, 50, of Lexington Park, on 2/17/2017 for Failure to Appear In Court
Jhony Perez Chavez, 21, of Takoma Park, on 2/21/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court
John Westly Powell, Jr., 39, of Hollywood, on 2/21/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court
Julian Quinton Johnson, 60, of Lexington Park, on 2/21/2017 for Weapons Violations
Tyneshia Ranea Sonntag, 24, of Lusby, on 2/23/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court
Clifton Thompson, 52, of Laurel, on 2/27/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court
Curtis William Richardson, 23, of Lexington Park, on 2/28/2017 for Failure to Appear in Court
DUI Arrests
Jeffrey Scott Townsend, Jr., of Mechanicsville, on 2/4/2017
James Michael Russell, of Mechanicsville, on 2/5/2017
Dori Ann Moore, of Beltsville, on 2/5/2017
Patrick Jason Joseph, of Humble, TX, on 2/6/2017
Catherine Patricia Windsor, of Westminster, on 2/8/2017
Hindake Mekdalawit Faltamo, of Dunkirk, on 2/8/2017
Walter Lee Payne III, of Mechanicsville, on 2/9/2017
Kenneth E. Tribett, of Bellaire, OH, on 2/12/2017
Umeka Lanette Yates, of Mechanicsville, on 2/12/2017
Donald Wade Balch, of Lexington Park on 2/13/2017
Germain Dinele Seaborn, of Orange Park, FL
Nancy Howe Walker, of Chocowinity, NC on 2/14/2017
Daniel Warren Kamperin, of Lexington Park, on 2/14/2017
Edward Roosevelt Richardson, Jr., of Hughesville, on 2/16/2017
Maureen E Montemurro, of Margate, NJ, on 2/16/2017
Eugene Wade, Jr., of Orlando, FL, on 2/17/2017
James Wendell Price, Jr., of Mechanicsville, on 2/17/2017
Terry Patrick Thomas, of La Plata, on 2/18/2017
Meredith Anne Dosker, of Hollywood, on 2/18/2017
Timothy Wren, Jr., of Lexington Park, on 2/19/2017
Claudell Arnold Browne, of Lexington Park, on 2/19/2017
Rick Aaron Busitzky, of Lexington Park, on 2/19/2017
Linda Dawn Cherrico, of Mechanicsville, on 2/19/2017
Robert Lee McCann, of Bloomingdale, GA, on 2/20/2017
Jose Ignacio Perez, of Miami, FL on 2/21/2017
Rebecca Anne Schramm, of Great Mills, on 2/24/2017
Charles Lewis Thompson, Jr., of Mechanicsville, on 2/26/2017
Felix Ferrer Luna, of Lusby, on 2/27/2017
Waymond Guy Mull, of Silver Creek, GA, on 2/27/2017
Selena Noelle Persinger, of Huntingtown, o 2/28/2017
Patrick L. Plater, Jr., 26, of Mechanicsville, on 1/30/2017
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.