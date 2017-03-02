Juvenile Charged for Two Commercial Building Arsons

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (March 02, 2017)—An ongoing investigation has lead to an arrest for two fires at a commercial building in Charles County. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office have charged a 16-year-old juvenile in reference to the fires. The fires occurred on October 3rd and 5th of 2016 at the Westpark Professional Building located at 2255 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Each fire totaled damages of $1,000. The investigation revealed the juvenile burglarized the building, proceeding to vandalize and set multiple fires throughout and around the building.



At this time, the juvenile has been released into the custody of his parents. The juvenile faces multiple charges, including two counts of Second Degree Arson, Second Degree Burglary, two counts of Second Degree Malicious Burning, two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property and Fourth Degree Burglary.