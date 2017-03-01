Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Announces Summer Camp Opportunities
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is pleased to announce upcoming summer camps:
SUMMER CAMP: Fill your child's summer with fun activities and games at this special camp on weekdays from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 11. Your child, ages 6-14, will love arts and crafts, fun sport competitions, organized games, a trip to the local pool, and a new special event or field trip each week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee is $135 per week for residents and $140 for non-residents. Before or after care is $40, or before and after care is $50. Locations include John Hanson Middle School (3165 John Hanson Drive, Waldorf), Matthew Henson Middle School (3535 Livingston Road, Indian Head), Milton Somers Middle School (300 Willow Lane, La Plata), and William B. Wade Elementary (2300 Smallwood Drive West, Waldorf).
CAMP CO-OP: This camp is designed for Charles County students, ages 5-21, with significant cognitive delay from Monday, June 26 to Friday, Aug. 11. Activities include arts and crafts, swimming, games, sports, life skills, and special field trips. Camp operates for seven one-week sessions. The camp will accept 10 inclusion students per week. Door-to-door transportation is available at designated areas based on need. Registration required. Fee is $185 per week.
ELITE SUMMER GYMNASTICS CAMP: Your child, ages 6-14, can jump, run, dance, and play all summer at Elite Gymnastics from Monday, June 19 to Friday, Aug. 25. Gymnastic instruction will be provided for vault, ropes, trampoline, bars, dance, balance beam, and the outrageous "pit." Camp offers a weekly field trip and visit to the pool. The fee is $150 for residents and $155 for non-residents.
Registration for summer camps begins on Wednesday, March 1. There is a large variety of summer camps available from aquatics and sports camps to themed camps. A few special camps include Brick Inspiration Lego Camp and Force Inspiration Star Wars-Themed Day Camp. For a complete list of summer camps, or to register, visit the spring GUIDE at www.CharlesCountyParks.com or call the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism at 301-932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
2017 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Resumes April 1
The Charles County Department of Public Works would like to remind citizens that the first household hazardous waste collection for this year will be held on Saturday, April 1. The household hazardous waste collection site is located in the parking lot of the Department of Public Works building, located at 10430 Audie Lane, off of Radio Station Road in La Plata. Collection hours are 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
Items accepted free of charge include: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers, and other poisons found in the home. Please remember to mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Unacceptable materials include bio-medical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs, and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks, and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Visit www.charlescountymd.gov/HHW for a list of prescription and non-prescription medication dropped off locations.
Household hazardous waste collection will occur on the first Saturday of each month through December. Upcoming 2017 collection dates are: April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Commissioners Recognize Project Linus
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Board of Commissioners expressed their gratitude to Charles County Project Linus for providing the gift of new, handmade blankets or afghans to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need. Since 2002, Charles County Project Linus has distributed nearly 27,000 blankets to our local children. Thank you Project Linus blanketeers for using your talents to help those within our community. For more information, visit www.projectlinuscharlescomd.com.
Maryland Veteran's Museum Patriot Park Ceremonial Property Transfer
On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Board of Commissioners ceremonially transferred the Patriot Park property (11000 Crain Highway, Newburg) to the Maryland Veteran's Museum. The Maryland Veteran's Museum recognizes and honors all U.S. military veterans who fought on the battlefields and those who served in support. To learn more about the museum, visit mdvets.webs.com/.
New Recycling Waste Wizard Answers "Can This Be Recycled?"
The Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division encourages residents to visit its updated website and search the New Recycling Waste Wizard at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Recycling. Residents can utilize the intuitive search tool to determine which materials can be reused, recycled, composted, or disposed.
In addition to educating residents on disposal options, residents within the curbside collection area can obtain an individualized collection calendar. Residents can also sign up for service reminders and receive notices of schedule changes or delays. Reminders can be set per the citizen's preference of text, e-mail, voicemail, twitter, or iCalendar. A mobile app, called "Charles County Recycles," is also available for smart device users. The free app will notify citizens of recycling and yard waste collection, schedule changes, and help determine what items can go into the recycling cart or should be dropped off at a center.
Curbside recycling participants are encouraged to sign up for reminders to stay connected. Starting Saturday, April 1, all curbside service alerts will be communicated through this new service. The Citizen Notification System will transition to only communicate facility closings and delays.
For more information on recycling, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Recycling or call the Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778. The landfill and recycling information line is 301-932-5656. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces March Promotions
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following March monthly promotions and reminders:
PAWS TO READ MONTH (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1- TUESDAY, MARCH 28): Bring your favorite short storybook to the shelter and read to our animals waiting for adoption. This enrichment not only helps improve your reading skills, but is beneficial for the animal. Reading helps calm an anxious animal and the sound of your voice soothes shy animals. Make a difference in a shelter animal's life!
GO GREEN ON ST. PATRICK'S DAY (FRIDAY, MARCH 17): This St. Patrick's Day find your lucky animal at the shelter. To celebrate the day, the shelter is reducing cat adoption fees to $25 to any adopter wearing green.
BE MAD DAY (SATURDAY, MARCH 25): Spring is around the corner and can be one of the busiest times of year at the shelter. To put a fun twist on Be Mad Day, the shelter is celebrating with an Alice in Wonderland-themed Mad Tea Party. Come to the shelter from noon to 5 p.m. to adopt your own Cheshire kitty for $10. Enjoy music and grab some refreshments.
TAGS AND LICENSING: Keep identification tags on your pet because it could be your pet's ticket to get back home. Both dogs and cats should wear a collar with an identification tag, a county license, and a rabies tag. Microchip your animal and keep your personal information with the microchip company updated. These identifiers could help your neighbor return your pet to you instead of taking him to the animal shelter. Charles County dogs and cats require a county license. To obtain a pet license, you must have a current rabies vaccine for your pet. Learn more about licensing your pet by visiting www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalControl/Animal-Control.
The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your "purrfect" pet. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.