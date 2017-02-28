Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Feb. 28, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for systems and software engineering sustainment association with obsolescence, improvements, and enhancements for the P-8A Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft. This effort includes engineering analysis, software maintenance, software support services, and modernization and improvements to software and associated hardware capability. Services to be provided include analysis, design, implementation, prototyping, integration, testing, prototype installation, software fleet support, and sustainment of development and test laboratory capability. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (85 percent); Huntington Beach, California (13 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (1 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Funding will not be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-D-0008)., is being awarded afixed-price, incentive-firm target contract for the procurement of seven Lot 40 EA-18G aircraft and associated airborne electronic attack kits and five F/A-18E aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (43 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (20 percent); Bethpage, New York (15 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (2 percent); Mesa, Arizona (1 percent); Torrance, California (1 percent); Ontario, Canada (1 percent); Greenlawn, New York (1 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (1 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (1 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (13 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2019. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $678,679,386 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0003)., is being awardedfor delivery order 0033 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for an engineering change proposal for the design, development and structural analysis of the necessary modifications to the pre-cost reduction initiative aircraft wing structure in support of the F/A-18 E/F service life extension program. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in January 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,622,003 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.