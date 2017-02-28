MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Feb. 27, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 2/24/2017 at 5:30 am, Trooper First Class Matthews stopped a vehicle on Church St. in Prince Frederick following a broadcast to lookout for a black Pontiac. A K-9 Scan was requested and resulted in a postitve alert. A search was conducted and both CDS and CDS paraphernalia were located., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.TRESPASSING: On 2/24/2017 at 9:10 am, Trooper First Class Barlow responded to the Calvert Pines Senior Center for a trespassing complaint., previously had been issued a no trespass order and was found in front of the building. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.POSSESSION OF FIREARM, POSSESSION OF COCAINE: On 2/25/2017 at 12:58 am, Trooper Jones stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 near Whispering Dr. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations., was given a field sobriety test and completed it successfully. A K-9 scan was performed and cocaine was found. Waul was arrested for possession. A passenger,, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Foote and Waul were both incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.BURGLARY & TRESPASSING: On 2/26/2017 at 10:08 am, Trooper First Class Barlow responded to the Spring Cove Marina in Solomons for a trespassing complaint. A boat at the dock had been broken into and there were six subjects having a party. Investigation determined that the subjects did not have permission to be on the boat.were all placed under arrest and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. A juvenile was taken into custody and taken to the MSP Barrack in Prince Frederick and was released to his parent following appropriate charges.Randy B. Lewis, 45, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/24/2017 @ 01:34 am by CPL. C. EsnesLeonard S. Greene, Jr., 27, of Huntingtown, arrested on 02/26/2017 @ 02:11 am by TFC J. WarrickArnold E. Holder, 45, of Chicago, IL, arrested on 02/27/2017 @ 02:13 am by TFC J. Warrick