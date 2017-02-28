Investigation Into Death of Mechanicsville Man Found in Pond Continues

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (Feb. 27, 2017)—Maryland State Police investigators at the Leonardtown Barrack identified a St. Mary's County man found in a pond behind his home on Saturday afternoon and continue their investigation into his death.



The deceased is identified as James O'Grady, 53, of Mechanicsville, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. Investigators hope an autopsy to be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will provide additional information.



No cause of death was immediately obvious to investigators. No one has been arrested or charged with any crimes at this time.



At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017, a family member of the deceased called 9-1-1 to report the 53 year old man missing. He was later found in a large pond in the backyard of his home.



State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are conducting the investigation. If anyone has information relevant to this case, please contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.



The investigation continues.