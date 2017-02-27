St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Feb. 27, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.SHOTS FIRED IN LEXINGTON PARK: On January 25, at approximately 12:22 p.m., deputies responded to the 21000 block of Saratoga Drive for the report of shots fired. Deputies arrived on scene and found multiple shell casings. No was injured, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrival. The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954 or by email at, David.Alexander@stmarysmd.com.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a package from a doorstep in the 37000 block of Waterloo Road in Colton's Point. Deputy J. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 4962-17FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION: On January 27, at approximately 8:18 p.m. patrol units responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Poplar Ridge Road in Lexington Park for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Deputies arrived on scene with emergency medical personnel to discover two vehicles in the middle of the roadway. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the two occupants of one of the vehicles deceased on the scene. Members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The investigation revealed a 2011 Ford Edge operated by Dylan Anonsen, age 24, of Waldorf was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road. A 1985 Mercedes-Benz 300 operated by Donald Daube, age 42 of Pittsburgh, Penna. was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when for unknown reasons the Mercedes-Benz 300 crossed over the center line and head-on, struck the Ford Edge. Anonsen was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed by fire personnel before being flown by Trooper 7 to Shock Trauma. Daube and a passenger, William Moeller, age 40 of Pittsburgh, Penna., were both pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the accident. At this time, It is unknown if alcohol is a contributing factor.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 45000 block of Frank Hayden Lane in Great Mills. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 5918-17THEFT: Sometime between 1/27 and 1/28, unknown suspect(s) stole the registration plates from a victim's vehicle in the 20000 block of River Springs Lane in Avenue. Corporal M. Peacher is investigating the case. CASE# 5974-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a victim's motor vehicle in the Glen Forest Subdivision in Lexington Park. Deputy M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 6184-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a victim's motor vehicle and stole property. Deputy T. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 60686-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a garage and stole property in the 48000 block of Leachburg Road in Lexington Park. Additionally, officers responded to the same location the previous night for a breaking and entering to a motor vehicle. Deputy T. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 6272-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into Lighthouse Liquors in Charlotte Hall and stole property. Corporal T. Snyder is investigating the case. CASE# 6714-17THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) stole a victim's vehicle in the 22000 block of Lawrence Avenue in Leonardtown. Deputy First Class J. Maguire is investigating the case. CASE# 6837-17STABBING IN GREAT MILLS: On February 5, at 11:45 p.m, the Patrol Division responded to a reported stabbing at the Villas at Greenview apartment complex in Great Mills, Maryland. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. The suspects, described as two white males in their early twenties, fled the area before police arrival. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com or by phone, 301-475-4200, ext. *8128.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 22000 block of Bunny Hill Lane in Bushwood. Corporal J. Yingling is investigating the case. CASE# 6928-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 45000 block of Andover Estates in Valley Lee. Deputy M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 6940-17ARSON: Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Joe Baker Court in Lexington Park to assist the Fire Department with a vehicle fire. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is continuing the investigation. CASE# 7089-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Deputy T. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 7240-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle parked at Avis Rent-A-Car in Lexington Park. Corporal E. O' Connor is investigating the case. CASE# 7331-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 22000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California and stole property. Corporal J. Vezzosi is investigating the case. CASE# 7353-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 2/6 into 2/7, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the Avis Rent A Car in Lexington Park and stole property. Deputy M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 7095-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 2/6 into 2/7, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the Wendy's on Great Mills Road and stole property. Deputy J. Bare is investigating the case. CASE# 7096-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property at the America's Best Value Inn and Suites in Lexington Park. Deputy T. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 7240-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered multiple motor vehicles at the Avis Rent-A-Car in Lexington Park and caused damage. Corporal J. Stone is investigating the case. CASE# 7560-17 and 7563-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 20000 block of Sawgrass Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy J. Davis is investigating the case. CASE#7537-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 46000 block of Lucca Way in Lexington Park. Nothing appeared to be removed from the residence. CASE# 7521-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) are suspected of tampering with the electric meters in the 26000 block of South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville. Additionally, unknown suspect(s) forced entry and removed property from the residence. Corporal J. Davis is investigating the case. CASE# 7581-17FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION: On February 9, at approximately 11:23 AM, patrol officers responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Radio Station Way for the report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree. The operator of the vehicle suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation. A preliminary investigation determined a 2010 Ford Edge operated by Patrica Ann Smith, 55, of Charlotte Hall, MD was traveling south on Point Lookout Road in the area of Radio Station Way when for unknown reasons Smith's vehicle left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle continued off the road until it struck a tree. Neither speed nor alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone with any information regarding the collision is asked to contact Sgt. William Watters at 240-925-6573.ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into a residence in the 20000 block of Sawgrass Drive in Lexington Park. Entry was not made and nothing appeared to be removed. Deputy M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 7537-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and damaged property in the 21000 block of Suwanne Place in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by Deputy M. Beyer. CASE# 7744-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 49000 block of Demko Road in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by Deputy D. Holdsworth. CASE# 7728-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Sometime between 2-6-2017 and 2-10-2017, unknown suspect(s) damaged and vandalized property at Elms Beach in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by Deputy M. Beyer. CASE# 7726-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence and stole property in the 24000 block of Cougar Court in Hollywood. Deputy D. Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 7877-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a parking lot and stole property at the business, A-Plus Paving, and Concrete. The case is being investigated by Deputy B. Fennessey. CASE# 8048-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 30000 block of Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall. Deputy J. Davis is investigating the case. CASE# 8220-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 40000 block of Port Place in Leonardtown. The case is being investigated by Corporal J. Davis. CASE# 8120-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into a vacant residence in the 46000 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by Deputy J. Davis. CASE# 8203-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 24000 block of Morgan Road in Hollywood. Deputy C. Ball is investigating the case. CASE# 8405-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 21000 block of Stoney Brook Court in Lexington Park. Deputy M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 8878-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 45000 block of Tulip Way in Lexington Park. Deputy D. Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 8867-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a motor vehicle parked at the Rite-Aid in Charlotte Hall on Triangle Drive. Deputy J. Davis is investigating the case. CASE# 9331-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed and removed property in the 27000 block of Millseat Drive in Mechanicsville. Corporal J. Davis is investigating the case. CASE# 9297-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) removed the registration plates from a vehicle parked in a driveway on the 27000 block of Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville. Deputy J. Davis is investigating the case. CASE# 9280-17ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into a residence in the 48000 block of Spring Ridge Road in Lexington Park. Corporal O'Connor is investigating the case. CASE# 9489-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 46000 block of Chapman Drive in Lexington Park and stole property. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 9607-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 38000 block of Chaptico Road in Mechanicsville. Deputy C. Ball is investigating the case. CASE# 10140-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 18000 block of Matthew Drive in Lexington Park. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Corporal J. Vezzosi is investigating the case. CASE# 10137-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) threw food on vehicles parked in the 22000 block of Clipper Drive in Great Mills. Corporal J. Stone is investigating the case. CASE# 10248-17, 10285-17, and 10278-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle and stole property on Patuxent Beach Road and S. Patuxent Beach Road in California. Deputy J. Maguire is investigating the case. CASE# 10337-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle and stole property in the 26000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. CASE# 10350-17