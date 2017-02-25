Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Feb. 25, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident and arrest reports.BATTERIES STOLEN FROM MULTIPLE CARS: Since February 21, unknown suspect(s) have stolen car batteries from several vehicles in the areas of Debra Drive; Harwich Drive; Nicholas Road; Temi Drive; and along Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Officer K. Collins is investigating.RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On February 19 at 10 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for a property damage report. Unknown suspect(s) fired rounds from a gun toward an apartment building. Upon arrival, officers discovered several shell casings in the parking lot, and found a bullet in the hallway of one of the buildings. No one was injured. Officer P. DeBoe is investigating.THEFTS FROM AUTOS: On February 21 at 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sweetbriar Place in Waldorf for the report of suspicious activity. The caller indicated he looked outside and observed two suspects—dressed in black ­– by his shed. He yelled out and the suspects fled, possibly in a white SUV. Stolen property, which had been taken from a vehicle parked nearby, was recovered. Pfc R. Herbert is investigating.ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY: On February 17 at 2:40 a.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Bluebird Drive in Waldorf for the report of an attempted armed robbery. Investigation showed the victim was approached by two suspects—one who was armed with a long gun—who demanded his cell phone. The victim dialed 911 and the suspects fled in a dark vehicle. Officer S. Hillman is investigating.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE: Between February 15—February 16, unknown suspect(s) broke into an unlocked car in the 2400 block of Rabbits Run Street in Waldorf and stole items. Pfc C. Gustafson is investigating.BURGLARIES: On February 14, three nail salons were broken into in the area of Plaza Way and Smallwood Drive West. Officers were conducting patrol checks when they observed the front doors of the businesses broken out. The owners of the establishments did not report anything stolen during the initial investigation. Pfc N. Bledsoe is investigating.