Charles Co. Gov. News Briefs

Bel Alton High School historical sign.
Charles Co. Gov. and Bel Alton High School Alumni Reach School Use Agreement
Recently, the Charles County Board of Commissioners and the Bel Alton High School Alumni Community Development Corporation (CDC) reached a mutual agreement on the use of Bel Alton High School. Charles County Government will manage and maintain the building. The county has set aside space for the Bel Alton High School Alumni Community Development Corporation (CDC) to continue their outreach to Charles County residents.
Bel Alton High School was one of two pre-World War II Charles County high schools for African Americans. The building was a seven-room school, constructed circa 1937. Bel Alton High School opened its doors in 1938, and operated until 1965. Due to the significant culture and historical value of the building, the name, Bel Alton High School, will remain on record with the Maryland Historic Trust. The county has placed signage outside the school to recognize this historic local site.
Nonprofit Grant Award Applications Available Feb. 27
The Charles County Charitable Trust nonprofit grant applications are available online beginning Monday, Feb. 27, at www.charlesnonprofits.org. The deadline for receipt of grant applications is Monday, April 10.
Grants will be awarded for the upcoming fiscal year, running from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018. Nonprofit groups wishing to apply must provide services to Charles County residents and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable status.
The funds to be distributed are provided by County Government, which has designated the Charles County Charitable Trust as the manager of the grant program. As a nonprofit organization, the Trust is governed by an independent board of directors.
Charles County Charitable Trust President Sandra McGraw said, "The board has adopted a code of ethics and a stringent conflict of interest policy to ensure impartiality and balance in determining the grant awards."
The previous grant cycle provided funds to 21 local nonprofits. The total distributed was $784,100. The level of funding for the upcoming cycle has yet to be decided. The Trust expects to announce its decisions in June.
For further information, contact Vivian Mills, Executive Director, 301-934-3700 or info@charlesnonprofits.org. The Trust has an office located at 9375 Chesapeake Street, La Plata. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
The GUIDE Spring Edition Available on March 1
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism spring edition of the GUIDE will be available March 1 online at www.CharlesCountyParks.com. The GUIDE is a convenient resource listing current activities being offered in Charles County. The GUIDE features classes, summer camps, sports programs, swim lessons, amusement park discount tickets, historic sites and places to visit within the county, along with opportunities to experience the outdoors. Read the GUIDE and see what programs interest you. Fun happens here!
Printed copies are available at local community centers, indoor pools, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, and the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism. Online registration for most programs is available.
For more information on other events and opportunities offered by the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, visit www.charlescountymd.gov/rpt/recreation-parks-tourism or call 301-932-3470. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.
Planning Commission to Discuss Watershed Conservation District Project on March 13
The Planning Commission would like to inform residents the Watershed Conservation District Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA #16-142) and Zoning Map Amendment (ZMA #16-54) is scheduled for a work session on Monday, March 13, at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Meeting Room (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata). The public is welcome to attend. This is a work session so there will not be an opportunity for public comment at this time.
Planning Commission meetings are aired live on CCGTV, which broadcasts on Comcast channel 95 and Verizon channel 10. Planning Commission meeting agendas are available for public viewing at www.boarddocs.com/md/chrlsco/Board.nsf/Public.
For more information, contact the Clerk to the Planning Commission Theresa Pickeral at 301-638-2409 or PickerTh@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Video Highlighting Commissioner's Accomplishments Now Available
"A Look Back With Commissioner President Murphy: The Board's' First Two Years in Office," highlights The Charles County Board of Commissioners' accomplishments over the past two calendar years since they have taken office. The video is available for online viewing at: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ALookBack.
Featured topics:
• Budget highlights
• Charles County Government reorganization
• Comprehensive Plan
• Drug Take Back Program
• Mallows Bay
• Protection Plus Program
• Capital improvement projects
• Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor
DVD copies of the video are available for $6. To request a DVD, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov, click on "More CCGTV," click "request DVD copies," and fill out the online form.
For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
County Tourism Grant Funding Application Now Available
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism fiscal 2018 tourism grant application is now available. 501c3 compliant organizations may request funding up to $10,000 for eligible projects. Applications are due by March 6, 2017, at 4 p.m.
Desired project qualities include:
•Enhancing county tourism objectives through events, exhibits, education programs, or recreational opportunities.
•Fostering or strengthening partnerships with other county organizations, attractions, or initiatives that extend single day events into collaborative, event weekends.
• Enhancing county, state, and National Park Service trail and by-way experiences in Charles County through matching grant programs for interpretive signage.
For more information or a copy of the grant guidelines and application packet, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov under "For Visitors"; e-mail your request to PenceD@CharlesCountyMD.gov or JohnsonR@CharlesCountyMD.gov; or call the Tourism Division at 301-645-0610. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Cobb Island Replacement Bridge Public Hearing Scheduled Feb. 28
The Charles County Commissioners invite residents to share comments on the proposed water access enhancements that are part of the Cobb Island Replacement Bridge Project. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata). Proposed water access enhancements include: floating fishing platform, shoreline fishing area, parking lot improvements, pathway to water's edge, and a floating kayak launch.
A concept drawing of the proposed water enhancements can be viewed at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov. Speaker sign-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at the start of the meeting. Citizens who wish to make oral or written comments are encouraged to attend. Individuals wishing to speak must sign in and will be allotted three minutes.
For more information, call 301-932-3470 or email ccpr@CharlesCountyMD.gov Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Mallows Bay Public Meeting Set for March 7
Local students to feature Mallows Bay artwork
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will hold the first of two public scoping meetings on Tuesday, March 7 at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. NOAA is seeking input on four alternative map proposals for Mallows Bay. In a first for the state of Maryland and the Chesapeake watershed, NOAA declared its intent to designate Mallows Bay as a National Marine Sanctuary in October 2015.
This meeting is an opportunity for the public, partners, and other stakeholders to review and comment on the sanctuary proposal. Public input will assist NOAA in moving forward with the designation process. To submit formal written comment regarding the nomination, visit sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-bay. Electronic and mailed comments must be received by March 31, 2017.
The second Mallows Bay public meeting will be held at Anne Arundel Community College Center in the Applied Learning and Technology Building (101 College Parkway, Arnold, MD 21012), Room 100 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In November 2016, art students from the county's seven public high schools and Robert D. Stetham Educational Center participated in the Mallows Bay Art project. Students captured Mallows Bay on various mediums, including sketching, painting, video, and photography. Samples of the artwork will be showcased at the Mallows Bay public meeting on March 7.
Mallows Bay, located near the Potomac River, is home to the largest ship graveyard in the Western Hemisphere. The area offers unique archaeological, recreational, historical, cultural, educational, and environmental opportunities for residents and tourists. The site includes historic vessels dating back to the Revolutionary War, remains of the largest 'Ghost Fleet' of the World War I steamships, wildlife viewing areas, fishing, boating access, and a hiking trail.
For more information about the National Marine Sanctuary System, visit sanctuaries.noaa.gov. To learn more about Mallows Bay, visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com/parks/mallows-bay-park. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
Adult Spring Sports Leagues Registration Through March 10
The Charles County Department Recreation, Parks, and Tourism will hold team registration for spring adult sports leagues through Friday, March 10.
Adult Co-Ed Kickball League play will start on Tuesday, April 11 with games Tuesday and Wednesday nights at White Plains Park. 16-18 game season. The franchise fee is $450.00 per team.
Co-Rec and Men's Adult Softball League play will start in late April at Laurel Springs Park and White Plains Park. 16-18 game season. The franchise fee is $600-$650 per team.
Men's Class E Early Bird Softball Tournament Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at Laurel Springs Park. Teams are guaranteed four games in bracket ball style tournament. 20 teams max. Registration Fee is $250.00 per team.
Men's Soccer League play will take place on Monday nights at White Plains Park. Games will be 11 vs. 11 format on a regulation-size soccer field. 8-10 game season. The franchise fee is $550 per team. Play will start Monday, April 3.
"Over-35" soccer league will play at White Plains Park on Wednesday nights. Games will be 11 vs. 11 format on a regulation-size soccer field. 8-10 game season. The franchise fee is $500 per team. Play will start on Wednesday, April 5.
Women's Soccer League play will take place Sundays at Laurel Springs Park. Games will be 7 vs. 7 format on an intermediate-size soccer field. 8-10 game season. The franchise fee is $450 per team. Play will start on Sunday, April 9
Team registration is at the Charles County Community Services Building (8190 Port Tobacco Rd, Port Tobacco), weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, call 301-932-3470 or visit our website at www.charlescountyparks.com.
Part-Time and Seasonal Recreation and Parks Jobs Available
The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is currently accepting applications for part-time and seasonal positions for the 2017 season. Please visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/HR/Recruitment/Recruitment and select "Part-time" for job descriptions, salary information, application information, and deadlines to apply. Applications will only be accepted online.