Drug Arrests, Indictments in St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Feb. 23, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Division released the following incident and arrest reports. The Division is an investigative team comprised of detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Federal Drug Agents (HIDTA Group 34). The Division was established on September 1st, 2007.FRAUDULENT PRESCRIPTION : Detectives were notified of a possible fraudulent prescription being passed at a Charlotte Hall pharmacy. Detectives arrived and detained suspect Daniel Ligolo Ongele, 27, of Upper Marlboro, who attempted to obtain Promethazine/Codeine syrup. He was found to be in possession of a USB thumb drive and a cellular phone, both of which were seized pending a forensic analysis. He was charged with Attempting to obtain Promethazine/Codeine by fraud and Identity Theft. Additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney.DISTRIBUTOR OF COCAINE: Vice/Narcotics detectives identified Gregory Trmyne Shingles, a/k/a "6-9," 31, of Mechanicsville, as a distributor of cocaine in the King Kennedy Estates neighborhood. Undercover purchases of cocaine were conducted by detectives and suspect Shingles was indicted. Detectives observed suspect Shingles conducting a drug transaction on Independence Drive before being stopped by a uniformed patrol deputy. Suspect Shingles discarded a plastic bag under a parked vehicle and, when recovered, it was found to contain 45 individual baggies of crack cocaine. The cocaine was valued at nearly $1,000. Also recovered were 2 cellular phones, over $300 in cash and a 2013 Hyundai Sonata. Additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney.DISTRIBUTOR OF OXYCODONE: Vice/Narcotics detectives identified James Wesley Hughes, 28, of Lexington Park, as a distributor of oxycodone. Multiple undercover purchases of oxycodone were made and suspect Hughes was indicted and subsequently arrested. He was originally held in a No Bond status.DISTRIBUTOR OF COCAINE: Francis Xavier Hill aka Opossum, 47, of Lexington Park, was indicted after undercover purchases of cocaine were conducted by Vice/Narcotics detectives. He was also charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine. He was originally held without bond.DISTRIBUTOR OF HEROIN: Javar Charles Nolan, 30, of Mechanicsville, was indicted on multiple additional felony charges based on a search and seizure warrant executed on a Leonardtown residence. As a result of the execution of that warrant, a quantity of heroin packaged for sale was recovered.MARIJUANA: Jefferson Canallero Cabral, 18, of California, was indicted and arrested for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.OXYCODONE: Heather Jeanette Dickerson, 46, of Mechanicsville, was served an indictment for Possession of Oxycodone with the Intent to Distribute.OXYCODONE:Gina Marie Krouse-Boswell, 32, of Prince Frederick, was served an indictment for multiple counts of Attempting to Obtain Oxycodone by Fraud.COCAINE: Durez Lindell Creek, 28, of Lexington Park, was served an indictment for Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute.