 Callaway Man Charged with Sexual Abuse of Ten-year-old Female Family Member
Callaway Man Charged with Sexual Abuse of Ten-year-old Female Family Member

Posted on

Jay Thomas Martin, age 60, of Callaway. (Booking photo via SMCSO) Jay Thomas Martin, age 60, of Callaway. (Booking photo via SMCSO)

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (Feb. 23, 2017)—On Tuesday, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office received a report of a ten-year-old female who was being sexually abused by a family member. The Criminal Investigations Division in partnership with Child Protective Services continued the investigation. The suspect was identified as Jay Thomas Martin, age 60, of Callaway.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Martin and transported him to the St. Mary's County Detention Center, where he is being held on a no bond status.

Martin was charged with Sex Abuse of a Minor.

Anyone with further information can contact Detective David Alexander at 301-475-4200, ext. *1954.
