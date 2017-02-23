Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Feb. 23, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract for rapid design, development, customization, fabrication, integration, test and evaluation, installation, certification, maintenance and upgrade, logistic, and life cycle support of new and/or existing communication-electronic platforms, equipment/systems and subsystems. These efforts are in support of the Naval Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (50 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (40 percent); and Fayetteville, North Carolina (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2015, 2016, and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,092,626 are being obligated on this award, $970,940 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0028)., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-price, incentive (firm-target) contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification provides for electronic classroom upgrades and long lead spares for the aircrew and maintenances training devices in support of the P-8A Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (95 percent); and Adelaide, Australia (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2018. International Partner funds in the amount of $13,541,943 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.