Two Cyclists Witnessed Driving Recklessly Killed in Separate Accidents Over Weekend in Chas. Co.

Speeding cyclist driving on suspended license hits pickup truck; dead on scene



On Saturday, February 18, at approximately 4:19 p.m., troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on U.S. Route 301 at Sadie Lane.



A preliminary investigation conducted by troopers indicates that a 2007 Ford Sport Trac, operated by Sandra Kay Goldsmith, was turning left from northbound U.S. Route 301 onto Sadie Lane when it was struck by a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R 750 motorcycle, operated by Joseph Warren Bryant, 2nd, which was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 301 at what witness described as an excessive rate of speed. As a result of injuries sustained during the collision, Bryant was pronounced dead on the scene. Goldsmith was injured and transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.



Both Goldsmith and Bryant were licensed; however, at the time of the collision, Bryant's license was found to be suspended. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.



Troopers were assisted on scene by deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office as well as personnel from the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, the Charles County Rescue Squad, and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.



Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-007287. This investigation is being continued by Corporal M. Galgan, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack. Upon conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be submitted to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office for review.



Cyclist witnessed driving recklessly fails to negotiate turn, wrecks, dead on scene



On Sunday, February 19, at approximately 7:20 p.m., troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Leonardtown Road at Webbs Place.



A preliminary investigation conducted by troopers indicates that a 2009 Kawasaki EX500 motorcycle, operated by Nathan William Guterry, was traveling southbound on Leonardtown Road at Webbs Place when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and subsequently struck a guardrail, ejecting Guterry. As a result of injuries sustained in the collision, Guterry was pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses reported that Guterry's motorcycle as well as several others, which remained on the scene after the collision, had been traveling at a high rate of speed in and out of traffic several miles north of the collision.



Driver error and speed are believed to be the causes of this collision. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.



Troopers were assisted on scene by deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office as well as personnel from the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division and the State Highway Administration.



Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-007453. This investigation is being continued by Trooper First Class T. Hooten, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack.