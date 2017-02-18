Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Feb. 18, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of spares in support of Harpoon and Stand-Off Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) for the Navy (83); and the governments of Saudi Arabia (143), Australia (5,734), Canada (50), Japan (96), Malaysia (17), Turkey (11), India (24), Taiwan (3), and Thailand (1). Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (29.56 percent); St. Charles, Missouri (21.51 percent); Black Mountain, North Carolina (15.04 percent); Joplin, Missouri (14.72 percent); Beverly, Massachusetts (4.24 percent); Burnely, United Kingdom (3.30 percent); Galena, Kansas (3.26 percent); Hayward, California (2.83 percent); Lititz, Pennsylvania (1.40 percent); Landsdale, Pennsylvania (1.01 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (0.94 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (0.70 percent); Chandler, Arizona (0.41 percent); Toledo, Ohio (0.29 percent); Skokie, Illinois (0.25 percent); Staten Island, New York (0.16 percent); Roswell, Georgia (0.10 percent); Huntington Beach, California (0.09 percent); Chatsworth, California (0.08 percent); St. Petersburg, Florida (0.07 percent); Irvine, California (0.03 percent); and Carson, New York (0.01 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2016 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $12,399,305 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) XX. This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($1,977,154; 15.95 percent); and the governments of Saudi Arabia ($4,913,562; 39.63 percent); Australia ($2,189,643; 17.66 percent); Canada ($1,371,188; 11.06 percent); Japan ($1,101,488; 8.88 percent); Malaysia ($309,852; 2.50 percent); Turkey ($293,895; 2.37 percent); India ($116,138; 0.94 percent); Taiwan ($105,991; 0.85 percent); and Thailand ($20,394; 0.16 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0012)., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N0001917F1011 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002) in support of the V-22. This order provides for fleet software sustainment that includes engineering and technical support for the V-22 flight control system and on-aircraft avionics software; flight test planning and coordination of changed avionics and flight control configuration; upgrade planning of avionics and flight controls, including performance of qualification testing and integration testing on software products. Work will be performed at Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (89 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Air Force); and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,418,716 will be obligated at time of award, $25,910,573 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being issuedfor cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee task order 2001 against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001) for research, development, integration and testing efforts in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft. This task order includes Increment 3 Block 2 acoustics subsystem capability enhancements, software updates, acoustics system and subsystem software sustainment, technical support, management, defect correction, modernization, enhancements, improvements, and obsolescence mitigation. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (80 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,008,980, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost type contract for the procurement of professional and management support services essential to the Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division. These task orders include systems design, engineering, integration, installation, training, operational support, and in-service engineering for ship and shore combat identification, air traffic control, command, control, and communication systems. Work will be performed at Webster Field, St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Funds are not being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was awarded competitively via electronic request for proposal as a 100 percent small business set-aside; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-D-0002).