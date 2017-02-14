Drug Arrests, Indictments in St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Feb. 14, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Division today released the following incident and arrest reports. The Division is an investigative team comprised of detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Federal Drug Agents (HIDTA Group 34). The Division was established on September 1st, 2007.Detectives identified, as a distributor of crack cocaine. A search and seizure warrant was obtained and was executed by the Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Team (EST), Vice/Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputies.As deputies approached the residence, Holton was encountered and observed by detectives throwing a plastic bag onto the roof of the home. A search of the roof revealed a clear plastic sandwich bag containing suspected crack cocaine totaling 7.5 grams (valued at $750). A continued search of the residence revealed more than $1,000 in cash, a cellular phone and various packaging items indicative of drug distribution.Suspect Holton was arrested and additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney.Detectives identified, as a distributor of marijuana. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his residence and was executed by Vice Narcotics detectives, Vice Narcotics support team members, and a K-9 deputy.A search of the residence revealed 2.2 ounces of highly potent THC wax (valued at more than $800) and 1/4 pound of marijuana (valued at nearly $1,100). Some of the wax and marijuana were packaged for distribution. Other packaging material, cash and a digital scale indicative of drug distribution were located.Suspect Guice was arrested and additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney., was indicted after Vice/Narcotics detectives made undercover purchases of cocaine from him. He was originally held without bond., was indicted and subsequently arrested after undercover purchases revealed she was distributing heroin for a co-conspirator. She was charged with Distribution of Heroin and Conspiracy. She was originally held without bond., was indicted and subsequently arrested pursuant to an investigation that occurred on November 27, 2016. During the incident, Antwaun Somerville reportedly pointed a handgun at a female acquaintance while he was following her in a separate vehicle as she was attempting to elude him. Deputies from the Patrol Division located Somerville in the area and he was found to be in possession of three handguns, more than 120 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and packaging material indicating an intent to distribute the controlled dangerous substance.As the investigation continued, deputies discovered an active protective between Somerville and the female victim which prohibits Somerville from contacting the victim. Somerville was arrested on scene, transported to the Detention Center at which time he was held with no bond.The facts of the investigation were presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary's County at which time an indictment was issued for Somerville, charging him with first and second degree assault, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a regulated firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime. He was arrested and held without bond on February 8, 2017.Vice/Narcotics detectives identified, as a distributor of heroin. Undercover purchases by detectives resulted in suspect Milburn's indictment and was subsequently arrested for Distribution of Heroin. He was originally held without bond.In January of 2017, Vice/Narcotics detectives began an investigation into the illegal distribution of controlled dangerous substances (marijuana) by. Search, and seizure warrants were obtained and subsequently executed by the Emergency Services Team (EST), Vice Narcotics support team, and a K9 deputy.A search of the residence revealed 2.03 ounces of marijuana (valued at nearly $600), a digital scale with residue, related paraphernalia, cellular phones, and more than $1,000 in cash. A Beretta .25 cal. handgun, magazine, and ammunition were also located. Brothers are prohibited from possessing a handgun.Suspect Brothers was arrested, and additional charges are pending a review with the State's Attorney.