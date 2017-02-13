Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Feb. 13, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded aadvanced acquisition contract for the procurement of long-lead items and components for 27 Lot 15 AH-1Z aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement funds (Navy) in the amount of $49,059,826 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0030)., is being awardedfor modification P00002 to definitize a previously awarded advance acquisition contract to a fixed-price-incentive modification contract (N00019-16-C-0003). This modification provides for the manufacture and delivery of 25 Lot 14 AH-1Z new build aircraft in support of the H-1 upgrade program in support of the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $423,413,136 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting authority., is being awardedfor delivery order 0133 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for the design, documentation, integration, and testing of the U.S. Reprogramming Laboratory to execute the mission data reprogramming mission for the F-35 Block 3F configuration in support of the Air Force and the Navy operational aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2017. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ahybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for technical expertise in the development and testing of underwater weapons and underwater weapons systems, to include the procurement of authentic underwater weapons systems and underwater weapons systems components including land, surf zone, very shallow water, shallow water and deep water mines. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $48,997,066. Work will be performed in Tinton Falls, New Jersey (95 percent); Montenegro (2 percent); Bulgaria (2 percent); and Italy (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital fund (Navy) in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-17-D-0026)., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee contract for information technology support services for continued enhancement, operation, maintenance, and life-cycle support for software and systems applications supporting mission command networks, systems, and operations. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $24,340,820. Work will be performed at Naval Sea Systems Command Headquarters in Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by August 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,100,000 will be obligated at time of award. Contract funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-17-C-0005).