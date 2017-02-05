 St. Mary's Co. Man Wins $100K; Second Big Lottery Prize in Six Months - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

St. Mary's Co. Man Wins $100K; Second Big Lottery Prize in Six Months

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

BALTIMORE (Feb. 05, 2017)—A lucky 21-year-old Southern Maryland resident just claimed his second large Lottery prize in six months. He discovered his $100,000 top-prize winning Super Crossword scratch-off last week at Twist Wine and Spirits in Lexington Park.

The California, Md. man, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased some crossword-style scratch-offs and took them home to play. Once home, he scratched off the lucky instant ticket and, at first, couldn't believe he won a $100,000 top prize.

The excited winner has only told a few people about his good fortune, including his best friend who accompanied him to Lottery headquarters. The loyal Lottery player is no stranger to winning big. In August, he claimed a $10,000 top prize on the 10x Cash scratch-off.

The St. Mary's County resident has big plans for his most recent win. He would like to go back to school, purchase a new car, take a vacation and save the rest of the prize.

The lucky Lottery store also wins! For selling the top-prize ticket in the game, Twist Wine and Spirits located at 22608 Three Notch Road will earn a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery. The Super Crossword ticket, which launched in late December, has five $100,000 top prizes remaining.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Security Storage in Hollywood, Md.
Senior, Military, Business, and Government Discounts—10%

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article