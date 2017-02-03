MSP Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Feb. 03, 2017)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) released the following incident and arrest reports.THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLES: On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 2:02 am, Tpr. Mulhearn responded to the area of Upper Kells Lane, Great Mills, for the report of breaking and entering to motor vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn made contact with a witness, who advised they had seen two males searching inside numerous vehicles. Tpr. Mulhearn began patrolling the area on foot and located two suspects in the area. The suspects,and, were arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed property not belonging to the suspects. Both subjects were charged with seven counts of Rogue and Vagabond and one count of Theft and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. (17-MSP-001361)DRUG ARREST: On Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:03 am, TFC C. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Route 235 at Chaffe Court, Hollywood. TFC Ditoto made contact with the driver,, and detected the strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of drug paraphernalia and a pill bottle containing Oxycodone Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen. Mr. Wade was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Unlawfully Omitting a Label on a Prescription Drug. He was additionally issued a Civil Citation for Possession of Marijuana Less than 10 Grams. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-001563)FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT: On Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 4:53 am, Tpr. Rutkoski responded to a residence on the 26000 block of Dixon Way, Mechanicsville, for a reported assault. Investigation revealed that, had pointed a firearm at two subjects employed by a repossession company. One of the victims was able to disarm Mr. Phillips and secure the weapon prior to police arrival. Mr. Phillips was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of First Degree Assault, two counts of Second Degree Assault, and one count of Use of Firearm to Commit a Felony. A background check by the Maryland Gun Center revealed Mr. Phillips was not allowed to possess any firearms due to past criminal convictions. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-001674)ASSAULT: On Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 3:00 pm, Senior Tpr. Evans responded to a residence on the 21000 block of Ronald Drive, Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, Senior Tpr. Evans made contact with. During the investigation, Mr. Jenkins attempted to hit Senior Tpr. Evans in the face with a closed fist strike. He then grabbed Senior Tpr. Evans' leg in a takedown attempt. A very brief struggle ensued, and Mr. Jenkins was placed under arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. Upon arrival, he continued to be combative as officers from the St. Mary's County Detention Center tried to take the handcuffs off of him. His actions caused the handcuff key to break off in the handcuff. The handcuffs were cut off of Mr. Jenkins and he was charged with Assault Second Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property. He was also served with an open warrant through the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Mr. Jenkins was held pending bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-002050)DRUG ARREST: On Monday, January 16, 2017 at 6:04 pm, Tpr. Coppedge initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic violation. Tpr. Coppedge approached the driver and noticed CDS paraphernalia in plain view. A probable cause search was conducted, which revealed suspected cocaine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and a knife. One of the passengers,, was placed under arrest for Possession of CDS Not Marijuana and Possession of a Concealed Deadly Weapon. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-002324)SHOPLIFTING: On Friday, January 20, 2017 at 1:07 pm, TFC S. Ditoto and Tpr. Powis responded to Walmart, California, for a reported theft. A witness advised he had observed, and, place numerous items into a plastic shopping bag and approach the Customer Service counter in an attempt to return the merchandise. Both subjects were stopped by loss prevention. Mr. Buckler was charged with Theft Less than $1,000 and released on a Criminal Citation. Ms. Hopson had an open warrant through Prince George's County. Ms. Hopson was charged with Theft Less than $1,000, False Statement to Peace Officer for giving a fictitious name, and CDS - Not Marijuana that was located during a search incident to arrest. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. (17-MSP-002861)ASSAULT, RESISTING ARREST: On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 2:30 am, TFC C. Ditoto initiated a traffic stop on Route 5 at Route 6, Mechanicsville, on a passenger car for a traffic violation. TFC Ditoto made contact with the driver,, and asked him to exit the vehicle to perform standardized field sobriety tests. Once Mr. Millett exited the vehicle, a brief struggle ensued. During the struggle, Mr. Millett ignored verbal commands and refused to stop resisting. Mr. Millett was placed under arrest and charged with Failure to Obey a Lawful Order, Assault 2nd Degree, and Resisting Arrest. He was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-003567)DRUG ARREST: On Friday, January 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm, TFC S. Ditoto and Tpr. Powis responded to the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, for the report of a vehicle collision. A routine check revealed that an occupant of one of the vehicles involved,, had an outstanding warrant through the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. A search incident to arrest revealed two folded pieces of paper containing suspected heroin and a straw containing suspected heroin residue. Ms. Fowler was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Possession of CDS (not marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A St. Mary's County Deputy served the open warrant on Ms. Fowler and she was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner. (17-MSP-003984)Charles Edwin Compton, 30, of California, on 1/8/2017 for Traffic ChargesMartie Dawkin Smith, 25, of Great Mills, on 1/10/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtJavon Marcel Bonds, 24, of Lexington Park, on 1/8/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtJean Paul Visele, 44, of Callaway, on 1/7/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtMatthew Guetschoff, 31, of Lexington Park, on 1/6/2017 for Traffic ChargesAnthony Levi Taylor, 28, of Great Mills, on 1/11/2017 for Assault First DegreeKiva Keemer, 36, of Lexington Park, on 1/10/2017 for Traffic ChargesDanyelle Tameka Reed, 32, of Lexington Park, on 1/11/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtGeorge Dewayne Mulloy II, 30, of Lexington Park, on 1/23/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtKerri Marie Hall, 34, of Avenue, on 1/22/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtSandra L. Cable, 53, of Mechanicsville, on 1/20/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtKenneth Floyd Dodson, 25, of Salisbury, on 1/17/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtBrian Keith Jordan, 42, of Great Mills, on 1/24/2017 for Second Degree AssaultChristine Elizabeth Bowling, 31, of Mechanicsville, on 1/28/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtLewis Sylevester Armstrong, 61, of Avenue, on 1/26/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtCarol Roxanne Pena, 28, of Lexington Park, on 1/27/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtDonald William McGrath, 47, of Leonardtown, on 1/27/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtMitchell Webster Willett, Jr., 48, of Bushwood, on 1/27/2017 for Firearms ViolationsTammy N. McGinnis, 48, of Lexington Park, on 1/28/2017 for Failure to Appear in CourtRandolph Eugene Payne, Jr., 36, of Hollywood, on 1/9/2017Mauricio Antonio Mejia Rivera, 29, of Lexington Park, on 1/10/2017Marilyn A Saar, 19, of Waldorf, on 1/14/2017Ashlynn M. Register, 22, of Hollywood, on 1/15/2017Joseph Cornell Young, 42, of Mechanicsville, on 1/17/2017Richard Corey Starr, 29, of St. Mary's City, on 1/20/2017Carey Thompson-Macpherson, 46, of Washington, DC, on 1/21/2017Michael Lewis Johnson, Sr., 54, of Mechanicsville, on 1/21/2017Craig E. Millett, 36, of Hughesville, on 1/25/2017Michael L Sebelist, 43, of Lexington Park, on 1/26/2017Mandy S Tourville, 42, of California, on 1/26/2017Ernesto J. Cruz, 22, of Wheatland, WY, on 1/26/2017Ian D. Bradford, 26, of Leonardtown, on 1/27/2017Joseph B. Hoffman, 20, of Mechanicsville, on 1/28/2017Ignacio Villarreal, 45, of Lexington Park, on 1/29/2017Steven W. Gonsalves, 28, of Beech Island, SC on 1/30/2017Patrick L. Plater, Jr., 26, of Mechanicsville, on 1/30/2017