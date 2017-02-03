Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Feb. 03, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001917F0022 against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-16-D-0051) for 29 automatic radar periscope detection and discrimination standard retrofit p-kits in support of the MH-60R aircraft. Work will be performed at Farmingdale, New York (82.77 percent); Owego, New York (17.10 percent); Oldsmar, Florida (0.11 percent); and Syracuse, New York (0.02 percent), and is expected to be complete by September 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,845,897 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. These services will support implementation of telecommunication and related communications-electronics (C-E) systems to enable efficient information exchange of voice, video and data. Services to be provided include engineering, design, analysis, development, prototyping, modification, integration, verification, installation, training, testing, evaluation, logistics and hardware tracking support of telecommunication and related C-E systems, subsystems, and components. Work will be performed in Hollywood, Maryland (39 percent); St. Inigoes, Maryland (38 percent); San Diego, California (22 percent); and Boeblingen, Germany (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2018. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,497,040 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-17-C-0001)., is being awarded afor modification P00014 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-14-D-0012) for program management, logistics, and engineering services for the governments of Switzerland, Finland, Malaysia, Kuwait, Australia, Canada, and Spain in support of F/A-18 A-D aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in January 2018. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,587,814 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for governments of Switzerland ($3,036,964; 40.02 percent); Finland ($1,584,800; 20.89 percent); Malaysia ($912,153; 12.02 percent); Kuwait ($727,337; 9.59 percent); Australia ($540,111; 7.12 percent); Canada ($441,259; 5.81percent); and Spain ($345,190; 4.55 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity.Andromeda Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N00421-17-D-0022);(N00421-17-D-0023);(N00421-17-D-0024); Aviation Management Analytical Consultants LLC, Chesapeake, Virginia (N00421-17-D-0025);(N00421-17-D-0026);(N00421-17-D-0027);(N00421-17-D-0028); Synectic Solutions Inc., Oxnard, California (N00421-17-D-0029); and VectorCSP LLC, Elizabeth City, North Carolina (N00421-17-D-0030), are each being awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-type indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to provide integrated logistics product support, program management, and logistics support services in acquisition and sustainment for the life cycle of specified weapons systems, system of systems, its sub-systems, and support equipment. These services are in support of the Naval Air Systems Command's Logistics Integration Department (AIR 6.6). The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts iswith the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (85 percent); and various awardee's facility sites (15 percent) in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Lexington Park, Maryland; Chesapeake, Virginia; California, Maryland; Oxnard, California; and Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed in January 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; 11 offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00006 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0001) to exercise an option for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot level maintenance and logistics services for F/A-18, EA-18G, MH-60S, F-16A/B and E-2C aircraft assigned to the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, Fallon, Nevada. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station, Fallon, Nevada, and is expected to be completed in January 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,840,482 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor delivery order 5310 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0004) for aircraft spares and support for the CH-53K system demonstration test article. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in May 2019. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,299,764 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification POOO17 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0026). This modification exercises an option for supplies and services to implement engineering changes to the Rolls Royce lift fan systems, 3Bearing Swivel Module Conditioning Flow System, and production thrust recovery in support of the F-35 Lightening II for the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and international partners. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (97 percent); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (3 percent), and is expected to be complete in December 2018. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy); fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) and international partner funds in the amount of $18,790,576 will be obligated at the time of award, $11,183,318 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($14,790,025; 78.7 percent); Air Force ($3,394,535; 18.08 percent); international partners ($344,756; 1.83 percent); and Navy ($261,260; 1.39 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anfirm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for development, product improvement and prototyping support. This requirement is for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device Tri-Service Charter. Work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by October 2020. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $500 will be obligated, as the minimum guarantee, on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with nine offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-17-D-0016).