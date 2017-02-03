Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

(Feb. 03, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.DRIVER CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS: On January 26 at 2:10 a.m., Pfc. F. Davis was working a stationary radar assignment on Old Washington Road in the area of VFW Road in Waldorf, when he attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and instead fled. The driver made several U-turns on Crain Highway and began driving erratically. He fled to a nearby apartment complex where he struck Pfc. Davis' car and then jumped out of his car and fled on foot. Officers canvassed the area but the driver was not located. Through investigation, officers identified the suspect and arrested him on Feb. 1 at the Charles County Courthouse, where he was due for an unrelated case., was charged with multiple traffic citations.MAIL TAMPERING: On February 1 at 12:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cottongrass Street in Waldorf for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Witnesses said the operator of a black car was driving around the neighborhood opening mailboxes. It appeared the occupants pulled mail from at least two boxes. The items stolen included checks written by the homeowner to pay bills. It is common practice for thieves to take these checks and alter the checks to be made payable to them. Detectives are working on leads. Anyone who observes suspicious activity like this is urged to call police immediately and safely try to obtain a tag number and a good description of the car and occupants. Pfc. B. Moore is investigating.MAN CHARGED WITH RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On February 1 at 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf. The initial complainant stated, fired a shotgun at him multiple times. Officers arrived and established a perimeter around Hemming's residence. Sergeant D. Belfield made contact with Hemming via telephone and talked him into surrendering peacefully. Hemming was taken into custody without further incident. A shotgun and two spent shotgun shells were recovered on the scene. Cpl. J. Morales is investigating.BURGLARY: On January 31 at 10:22 p.m., unknown suspect(s) kicked in the basement door of a house in the 15100 block of Robbers Roost Court in Waldorf. Several items were reported stolen. Pfc. G. Cook is investigating.SUSPECT CHARGED IN BURGLARY: On January 30, detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Floyd Avenue in Waldorf, where they recovered items that had been stolen in a burglary that occurred on January 9 in the 3000 block of Heathcoat Road in Waldorf. The suspect,, was charged with burglary and theft. Det. H. Burgess and Cpl. D. Baker investigated.