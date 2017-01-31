Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Jan. 31, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering and logistics support of the weapon and sensor systems that provide the offensive air support and multi-sensor imaging reconnaissance capability for the C/KC-130 aircraft. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado (99 percent); and Sparks, Nevada (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Funds are not being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on each task order as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-D-0009)., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 4011 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0019) for the integration of advanced off-board electronic warfare into the MH-60R/S aircraft avionics operating program. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,250,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0037) to exercise an option for the manufacture, assembly, inspection, test and checkout of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) delivered onboard the CVN 80 aircraft carrier, including installation and checkout spares, repairs, technical data, and drawing changes. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (26 percent); Mankato, Minnesota (18.4 percent); Tupelo, Mississippi (18.1 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (13.5 percent); Boston, Massachusetts (8.8 percent); New Milford, Connecticut (3.1 percent); Green Bay, Wisconsin (2.2 percent); Lisbon, New Hampshire (1.4 percent); Randolf, New Jersey (1.0 percent); East Mckeesport, Pennsylvania (0.9 percent); Williamstown, Massachusetts (0.8 percent); Vista, California (0.7 percent); Orange, California (0.7 percent); Oceanside, California (0.6 percent); Franklin, Massachusetts (0.5 percent); Stuttgart, Germany (0.5 percent); Elk Grove Village, Illinois (0.5 percent); Las Vegas, Nevada (0.5 percent): Sun Valley (0.5 percent): Rome, New York (0.4 percent); Manson, Ohio (0.3 percent); Irvine, California (0.2 percent); Allen Texas (0.2 percent); Livonia Michigan (0.1 percent); and Grant Pass, Oregon (0.1 percent). Work is expected to be completed in September 2027. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.