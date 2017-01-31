Construction Underway for New Roundabout at Clements Crossroads

ANNAPOLIS (Jan. 30, 2017)—The Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration (SHA) is making one of St. Mary's County's intersections significantly safer with major improvements.
SHA is now constructing a roundabout at the intersection of MD 234 (Budds Creek Road) and MD 242 (Colton Point Road) in Clements. Weather permitting the $2.5 million project should be complete early spring 2018.
"Maryland has constructed more than 70 roundabouts statewide, improving safety for thousands of motorists. Their design has successfully decreased fatalities on area roads and saved the lives of drivers, pedestrians and cyclists," said SHA Administrator Gregory C. Johnson, P.E.
The single lane roundabout will replace the existing four-way stop intersection. It will include a median island, a new drainage system to improve stormwater management and landscaping.
SHA's roundabout program reduces the likelihood of right angle or head-on collisions. Roundabouts allow drivers to move counterclockwise around a center island. Drivers yield at entry to traffic in the roundabout, then enter the intersection and exit at their desired roadway. Designed to accommodate vehicles of all sizes, including emergency vehicles, buses, and truck and trailer combinations, they control the direction of traffic and reduce travel speeds. Click here for more information about roundabouts.
SHA will maintain two lanes of traffic throughout construction and will work Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Occasionally, crews will work at night between 12 midnight and 5 a.m. Approximately 10,000 vehicles travel through the intersection each day.
SHA's contractor for the roundabout is S.E. Davis Construction, LLC, Inc. of Eldersburg
Those who have questions about this project may contact the SHA District Office at 410-841-1000.
Travelers are reminded to stay alert for pedestrians traveling in the area and workers. Maryland drivers can also know before they go by calling 511 or visiting www.md511.org for live traffic updates, including construction delays and lane closures.