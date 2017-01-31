Charles Co. Sheriff's Reports

LA PLATA, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Jan. 31, 2017)—The Charles County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.FIRST DEGREE MURDER: On January 27 at approximately 5 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5400 block of Topsmelt Court in Waldorf for the check on the welfare call. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and located the victim, Carlton Bell Sr., 66, deceased with obvious signs of trauma. The residence was secured and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation, during which the following was learned: The victim (Carlton Bell Sr.) and suspect (Carlton Bell Jr., 22) were involved in a verbal dispute earlier in the day. The dispute resulted in the suspect attacking the victim inside the residence causing severe injuries. The suspect fled the residence in his vehicle and was involved in a single vehicle accident in the area of Route 301 and Mitchell Road. The suspect fled on foot but was subsequently taken into custody by officers a short time later. Due to his injuries, the suspect was flown to a hospital for treatment. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect related to the murder, and he will be charged accordingly upon his release from the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Det. C. Shankster is investigating.POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: On January 29 at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 600 block of Charles Street in La Plata for the report of a subject attempting to sell prescription pills. Upon arrival, officers located the subject near the gas pumps. Based on a witness statement and a K-9 alert, officers searched the vehicle and located various narcotic prescription pills. Thomas Wilfred Livers III, 27, of Marbury, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Cpl. R. Anderson investigated.CCSO INVESTIGATING FOOD DELIVERY THEFTS: On January 28 and 29 at approximately 7 p.m., delivery workers for two different restaurants were delivering their orders to two locations within the same area in White Plains. In both instances, the delivery workers were met outside by three male suspects who confirmed their order, took the food, and fled without paying for it. Officer V. Pancotti is investigating. fled without paying for it. Officer V. Pancotti is investigating.