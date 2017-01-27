Drug Arrests, Indictments in St. Mary's

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Jan. 27, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice Narcotics Division released the following incident and arrest reports. The Division is an investigative team comprised of detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Federal Drug Agents (HIDTA Group 34). The Division was established on September 1st, 2007.Vice/Narcotics detectives observed a female, later identified as, seated inside of her vehicle in the parking lot of a local gas station. Detectives watched as she crushed pills, rolled a dollar bill and quickly ingested the crushed oxycodone. She was preparing to drive off, when she was detained by detectives. It was at that time the detectives observed a 2-year-old child in the rear seat.She was found in possession of two one dollar bills with suspected oxycodone residue, and 39 oxycodone pills (Street Value of $390.00) which were prescribed to someone other than her.A check of the vehicle's registration revealed the validation tab was stolen from another vehicle. Suspect Hebb was arrested and charged accordingly. Detectives notified the Department of Child Protective Services (CPS) for follow up investigation.Vice/Narcotics detectives received information related to, and his drug sales from a home in the 21000 block of Hancock Road in Lexington Park. Search and seizure warrants were obtained and executed with the assistance of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Team, K-9 deputies and Vice/Narcotics Support Team members. Items seized were Oxycodone pills, Opana pills, a quantity of marijuana and a digital scale. Suspect Savoy was arrested and charged accordingly with additional charges pending a review with the State's Attorney. Suspect Savoy was out on bail from an arrest on January 12th for drug and gun charges.Vice/Narcotics detectives conducted an investigation into a drug distribution location in Lexington Park. The location was operated by suspect. Suspect Nelson Jr. would arrive at a location in the 48000 block of Hillside Drive and sell cocaine and heroin from that location with the assistance of a second individual.Two search and seizure warrants were obtained for suspect Nelson's residence, which was a short distance away, and the location on Hillside Dr. The warrants were executed with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team, Sheriff's Office K9 and Vice/Narcotics Support Team members. Recovered from Nelson's residence were more than 30 grams of heroin (valued at over $4,600), more than 8 grams of crack cocaine (valued at over $800), two cellular phones, packaging material and a loaded handgun with the serial number obliterated. Suspect Nelson Jr. is prohibited from possessing any firearms.At the distribution point on Hillside Dr. detectives recovered a loaded shotgun, three cocaine covered digital scales, a large amount of cutting agent and an additional cellular phone. Suspect Nelson Jr. was arrested and charged, additional charges and arrests are pending a review with the State's Attorney.