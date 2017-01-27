Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Waldorf Homicide

25-year-old Byron Leon-Ramos of the 2200 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf and 24-year-old Selvin Romero-Leon of the 3600 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md.

(Jan. 27, 2017)—Police arrested and charged two suspects in the murder of Juan Gonzalez-Mejia last Saturday, Jan. 21. The suspects areandOn January 21st, at about 3:00 pm, a concerned citizen flagged down a Charles County sheriff's deputy after spotting a man lying in a wooded area in the 16900 block of Mattawoman Lane. The victim was suffering from trauma to his body and pronounced dead on the scene.The preliminary investigation reveals an argument escalated into the homicide. The suspects and victim knew each other. The two suspects are charged with first and second degree murder. They have admitted their involvement in the homicide. They're in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.The investigation and arrests were conducted by the Homicide Unit of the Prince George's County Police.