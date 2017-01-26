 Charles County Entrepreneur Nabs $50,000 Powerball Prize - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

Charles County Entrepreneur Nabs $50,000 Powerball Prize

Lucky player buys winning quick-pick ticket at gas station in Hughesville
Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

BALTIMORE (Jan. 26, 2017)—A Charles County businessman's visit to his favorite Maryland Lottery retailer to buy a Powerball ticket for the Jan. 7 drawing made him the biggest winner in the state that night.

The entrepreneur visited the Hughesville Sunoco, located at 8144 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, to buy a $10 quick-pick ticket for the Saturday night drawing. The jackpot had rolled to $94 million and he was hoping Lottery luck was coming his way. He won $50,000, the largest prize awarded to any of the state's 12,563 winners in that night's Powerball drawing. He was one of 15 players nationwide to claim a $50,000 prize.

The 60-year-old father and grandfather plans to put his prize in the bank to enjoy later. He also plans to keep his win very, very quiet!
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Gateau Physical Therapy
When you think of health, maintaining or restoring, think of Gateau Physical Therapy. Offices in California and Lusby.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article