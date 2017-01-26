Navy Engineers Update Admirals - CNO, CNR, Surface Warfare - on Top Technological Programs

DAHLGREN, Va. (Jan. 18, 2017) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson visits Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD). During his visit, CNO held and all-hands call, and toured various labs and workspaces including electromagnetic launchers, hypervelocity projectiles, and directed energy weapons. NSWCDD's provides research, development, test and evaluation, analysis, systems engineering, integration and certification of complex naval warfare systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Laird/Released)