St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(Jan. 25, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and caused significant damage to the interior of the residence in the 21000 block of Hancock Drive in Lexington Park. Dep. T. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 62695-16BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 24000 block of Weatherby Drive in Hollywood. DFC. C. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 62691-16BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 20000 block of Skipjack Court in Great Mills. Deputy J. Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 62722-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 46000 block of Saltmarsh Court in Lexington Park. Cpl. D. Corcoran is investigating the case. CASE# 62886-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 21000 block of Cameron Court in Lexington Park. Nothing appeared to be stolen. CASE# 62920-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Seafross Court in Lexington Park. Dep. D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 62914-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 22000 block of Ventura Way in California. DFC R. Steinbach is investigating the case. CASE# 62940-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 17000 block of Point Lookout Road in Piney Point. Dep. D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 63035-16BURGLARY TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered two motor vehicles in the Westbury Subdivision; no property was stolen. CASE# 63163-16, 63171-16BURGLARY TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 45000 block of Calla Lane in Great Mills. Cpl. Corcoran is investigating the case. CASE# 63172-16PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) spray painted vulgar images and words in the bathrooms and outbuildings at Lancaster and Nicollet Parks in Lexington Park. DFC J. Krum and Dep D. Smith are investigating the cases. CASE# 63165-16 and 63183-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park. DFC K. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 63501-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry and caused damaged at a residence in the24000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. Dep. G. Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 63524-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 45000 block of Belvoir Road in Great Mills. DFC B. Gaskill is investigating the case. CASE# 63559-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into an office building in the 23000 block of Three Notch Road in Hollywood. Nothing appeared to be stolen. DFC. R. Steinbach is investigating the case. CASE# 63847-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 43000 block of Sunny Ridge Lane in Hollywood. Cpl. S. Kerby is investigating the case. CASE# 63867-16ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: Deputy S. Bowie assisted the Maryland State Fire Marshall with crowd control while they investigated a building fire in the 46000 block of Marshall Blvd. in Lexington Park. CASE# 63845-16THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole property from a victim's yard in the 44000 block of Bellview Court in Tall Timbers. DFC. K. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 63971-16BURGLARY: Between 12/06 and 12/08, unknown suspect(s) entered a vacant residence and stole property in the 20000 block of Jackson Road in Callaway. DFC B. Gaskill is investigating the incident. CASE# 64247-16VANDALISMS: Unknown suspect(s) damaged multiple mailboxes using a blunt object in the area of North Patuxent Beach Road in California. Cpl. D. Reppel is investigating the case. CASE# 64337-16, 64339-16, and 64342-16BURGLARY: Uknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 21000 block of Galatea Street in Lexington Park; nothing appeared to be stolen from the residence. Dep. G. Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 64525-16THEFT: Between 12/14 and 12/18, unknown suspect(s) stole a registration plate from a vehicle parked in the 21000 block of Suburban Drive in Lexington Park. Dep. M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 64578-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle and stole property in the 45000 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park. Deputy J. Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 64990-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle in the 45000 block of Short Way in Lexington Park. Deputy D. Mcclure is investigating the case. CASE# 64998-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a victim's residence and stole property in the 21000 block of Atalanta Street in Lexington Park. Deputy G. Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 65019-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Cedar Hill Lane in Leonardtown. DFC. C. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 65032-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 37000 block of Apache Road in Charlotte Hall. DFC. K. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 65057-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Winding Way in Lexington Park. Dep. D. Mcclure is investigating the case. CASE# 65064-16THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole property from the 37000 block of Apache Road in Charlotte Hall. DFC. K. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 65078-16BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 37000 block of Apache Road in Charlotte Hall. DFC. K. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 65078-16THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) cut gas lines to a building and removed breakers from the Air Conditioning Unit in the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. DFC K. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 65220-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a building in the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. Nothing appeared to be stolen. DFC K. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 65229-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a building and stole property in the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. DFC. K. Flerlage is investigating the case. CASE# 65230-16STRONG ARM ROBBERY: Unknown suspect(s) approached a victim and stole the victim's money on Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 65395-16BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered removed property from vehicles parked at the Avis Rent-A-Car in the 46000 block of Valley Drive in Lexington Park. DFC. C. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 65916-16BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered multiple motor vehicles in the 22000 block of Torino Drive in California and removed property in the 22000 block of Torino Drive in California. CPL. D. Reppel is investigating the cases. CASE# 65998-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a garage and stole property in the 27000 block of Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville. Cpl. D. Snyder is investigating the case. CASE# 66200-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Dfc. D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 66181-16BREAKING AND ENTERING TO MOTOR VEHICLES: During the overnight hours of 12/29 into 12/30, unknown suspect(s) entered numerous unsecured vehicles along Gooseneck Drive, Lookout Drive, and Jettison Drive in the West Westbury Subdivision of Lexington Park. CASE# 66413-16, 66421-16, 66412-16 and 66431-16VANDALISM: During the overnight hours of 12/29 into 12/30, unknown suspect(s) used a sharp object to flatten the tires on motor vehicles parked in the 19000 block of Courtneyville Road in Park Hall. CASE# 66443-16 and 66447-16BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) removed property from a victim's truck while the victim was shopping at the Lowe's in California. Deputy M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 66653-16BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 24000 block of Broad Creek Drive in Hollywood. CASE# 66697-16BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 43000 block of Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood. Nothing appeared to be removed from the residence. Cpl. Seyfried is investigating the case. CASE# 297-17SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence in the 48000 block of Picketts Harbor Court in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by Dep. S. Bowie. CASE# 370-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLES: Unknown suspect(s) entered multiple motor vehicles in the Laurel Glen Subdivision in Great Mills in the areas of Catalina Lane and Ventura Way. The cases are being investigated by Cpl. J. Stone. CASE# 404-17, 419-17, 398-17, and 381-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a vehicle in the 45000 block of Altman Court in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by DFC. D. Lawrence. CASE# 414-17BURGLARY: During the time frame of 12/19/2016 to 1/4/2017, unknown suspect(s) entered a vacant residence in the 25000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown and stole wiring and property. The case is being investigated by Dep. J. Bare. CASE# 594-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) removed the registration plates on a truck parked at St. Mary's College or off of Sandy's Lane in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by Dep. D. Holdsworth. CASE# 598-17ATTEMPTED BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by DFC B. Gaskill. CASE# 639-17ARSON/ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: Sometime between 1/01/2017 and 01/04/2017, unknown suspect(s) lit the gas tank of a victim's car in the 28000 block of Old Village Road in Mechanicsville. The Fire Marshall responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. The case was handled by Cpl. J. Yingling. CASE# 650-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter two motor vehicles in the 37000 block of West Spicer Drive in Mechanicsville. Dep. S. Shelko is investigating the case. CASE# 1309-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and removed property in the 37000 block of East Spicer Drive in Mechanicsville. The case is being investigated by Cpl. J. Davis. CASE# 1333-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Between 1/7/2017 and 1/9/2017, unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 38000 block of Dean Way in Mechanicsville. The case is being investigated by Cpl. J. Yingling. CASE# 1415-17THEFT: Between 12/3/2016 and 1/09/2017, unknown suspect(s) stole a trailer from a property in the 21000 block of Oakley Road in Avenue. The case is being investigated byTHEFT: Between 1/4/2017 and 1/8/2017, unknown suspect(s) stole the registration plate from a victim's vehicle in the 21000 block of Lexwood Drive in Lexington Park. The case is being investigated by Dep. M. Beyer. CASE# 1450-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to force entry into a residence in the 22000 block of Newtown Neck Road in Leonardtown. DFC S. Kerby is investigating the case. CASE# 1991-17MULTIPLE VANDALISMS: Unknown suspect(s) spray painted several vehicles, a MetCom water facility, numerous mailboxes, and garage doors in the Hunting Quarters Subdivision in Callaway. Cpl. Vezzosi is investigating the case. CASE# 2021-17, 2028-17, 2029-17, 2030-17, and 2033-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) slashed the tires on a victim's motor vehicle in the 22000 block of Bayside Road in Leonardtown. Deputy J. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 2189-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) spray painted a motor vehicle parked in the 45000 block of Indian Way in Lexington Park. Deputy C. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 2200-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) spray painted on the community pet waste station in the 45000 block of Jillian Court in Great Mills. Deputy D. Potter is investigating the case. CASE# 2278-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) spray painted graffiti on the asphalt in the 44000 block of Sandy Bottom Road in Hollywood. Deputy M. Mclure is investigating the case. CASE# 2406-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 1/13/2017 into 1/14/2017, unknown suspect(s) entered a victim's residence and stole property in the 43000 block of Megan Lane in Leonardtown. Deputy B. Foor is investigating the case. CASE# 2413-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 26000 block of Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville. Deputy B. Fennessey is investigating the case. CASE# 2613-17RECOVERED PROPERTY: Deputy J. Davis responded to the 25000 block of Philip Thomas Lane in Helen for a reported large stash of possibly stolen property located at the residence. Deputy J. Davis is continuing the investigation. CASE# 2493-17BURGLARY: On January 17, 2017, unknown suspect(s) entered a business in the 27000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville and stole property. Deputy J. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 3039-17VANDALISM: Sometime over the last month, unknown suspect(s) spray painted on the pavement within the Callaway Village Shopping Center. Deputy First Class L. Johnson is investigating the case. CASE# 3091-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 1/18/2017 to 1/19/2017, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the Flying Colors Early Learning Center in Callaway. Entry was made. However, nothing appeared to be removed. Dep. J. Bare is investigating the case. CASE# 3250-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours of 1/18/2017 into 1/19/2017, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the Building Blocks of Faith Daycare in Helen and stole property. Deputy B. Fennessey is investigating the case. CASE# 3277-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed and stole property in the 26000 block of Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville. Deputy B. Fennessey is investigating the case. CASE# 3314-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 41000 block of Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown and stole property.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a business in the 27000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville and stole property. Cpl. G. Knott is investigating the case. CASE# 3717-17THEFT: Cpl. B. Foor is investigating a suspected theft of deposits at the Dollar General in the Wildewood Shopping Center. CASE#3592-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 20000 block of Old Gravel Lane in Great Mills and stole property. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 3995-17BURGLARY: Between 1/21 and 1/23, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a back door of an occupied residence in the 39000 block of Graves Road in Mechanicsville. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy J. Bare is investigating the case. CASE# 4060-17BURGLARY: Between 1/20 and 1/23, an unknown suspect entered a residence and stole property in the 23000 block of Hollywood Road in Hollywood. Deputy J. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 4041-17