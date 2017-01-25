MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(Jan. 25, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.UNLAWFUL TAKING OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On 1/20/2017 at 11:58 pm, Trooper First Class Barlow received a report of a vehicle following an assault in the 1000 block of Mint Court in Prince Frederick. The victim reported that an ex-boyfriend after assaulting her, took her vehicle from the residence. The following day the victim reported the vehicle had been returned but the subject was unable to be located. Charges pending.THEFT: On 1/21/2017 at 11:34 am, Trooper First Class Costello responded to the Hallmark Store in Prince Frederick for a reported theft. The manager reported receiving a phone call about items that were suspected to have been stolen from the store. The manager checked the inventory and found that the listed items were missing/stolen. Later the caller returned the items. Investigation revealed that, had taken the items without paying for them. She gave them to a friend and that person returned them to Hallmark as she feared they had been stolen. Charges are pending for Sweeney.Lauren M. Anastasi, 24, of St. Leonard, arrested on 01/18/2017 @ 10:51 pm by TFC S. Matthews